I've looked for all the laptops with the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, the most powerful mobile CPU ever launched - here's all 5 of them from $2,476 on sale for Prime Day

On Prime Day, shoppers often chase the lowest prices, not necessarily the best products. If you want a no-compromise machine built for serious power and future-proof specs, these Ryzen 9 9955HX3D laptops stand in a league of their own.

They aren’t cheap, but for creators, performance enthusiasts, and gamers who want it all, they’re worth every penny.

Powered by AMD’s most advanced mobile processor, the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D features 16 cores, 32 threads, and 128MB of 3D V-Cache, delivering unmatched performance.

The MSI Raider A18 HX comes in two configurations: the A9WIG-082US with an RTX 5080 and the A9WJG-052US with a more powerful RTX 5090 and double the storage. Both feature a massive 18" UHD+ 120Hz display and 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 offers great value with the same CPU, a 240Hz 2.5K display, RTX 5070 Ti GPU, and 32GB of RAM, perfect for high performance on a slightly lower budget.

For enthusiasts, the XMG NEO 16 (A25) and 16" Recoil AMD provide plenty of customization options. The NEO 16 supports water cooling, Gen5 SSDs, and up to 96GB RAM, while the Recoil combines optional Mini LED at 1250 nits, Gen5 M.2, and liquid cooling in a sleek form.

Each of these five laptops harness the full might of AMD's flagship mobile CPU, and whether you prioritize maximum GPU power, display fidelity, customizability, or value, there’s an option tailored for your needs.

Powerful Ryzen 9 9955HX3D laptops

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $2,499 now $2,476.10 at excaliberpc.com The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a powerhouse laptop featuring AMD’s Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor and a 240Hz 16-inch 2.5K IPS display. It includes 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Built for performance, it supports DLSS 4 and ray tracing, runs Windows 11, and offers Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C ports. The chassis weighs 5.5 pounds and features RGB lighting and Dolby Atmos audio. EXcaliberPC has it for the cheapest price right now, but if it's not available there you can try Best Buy, B&H, and Amazon, where it's only a few bucks more. See what we thought of it and the ROG Strix SCAR 16 here.

MSI Raider A18 HX (A9WIG-082US): was $4,144.99 now $4,091 at directdial.com The MSI Raider A18 HX A9WIG-082US is a powerhouse 18" creative and gaming notebook built for elite performance. It features the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics with 16 GB VRAM, and a UHD+ 3840 x 2400 IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate. With 64 GB DDR5 memory, a 2 TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro, it’s ready for any task. Available in Core Black, this notebook blends stunning visuals with raw speed and power. DirectDial has it the cheapest for $4,091 (currently out of stock but available to backorder), but you can also buy it for $4,099 from EXcaliberPC. CDW has it for $4,144.99, and Colamco sells it for $4,188.84. In our review, we called it a "titan of a machine."

MSI Raider A18 HX (A9WJG-052US): $5,099 at directdial.com The MSI Raider A18 HX A9WJG-052US looks the same, but has upgraded specs over the A9WIG-082US. It features the same Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor and 18" UHD+ 120Hz Mini LED display, but upgrades to the powerful RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB VRAM for superior AI and graphics performance. It also includes expanded storage with a 4TB SSD and support for Gen5 drives. Ideal for demanding creatives and gamers, this model delivers more power, speed, and future-ready capabilities. Both Best Buy and EXcaliberPC sell it for $5,099.

PCSpecialist 16" Recoil : £1,828 at pcspecialist.co.uk The 16" Recoil AMD laptop is built in the UK by PCSpecialist for serious performance and customization. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D 16-core processor and running Windows 11 Home, it features a sharp 16:10 QHD display up to 300Hz, with options for Mini-LED at 1250 nits. With DDR5 RAM, Gen5 M.2 storage support, and optional liquid cooling, it’s fully ready for heavy loads. A 99Wh battery, per-key RGB keyboard, HDMI 2.1, and 2.5G Ethernet round out this powerhouse package. It's priced from £1,828, which is around $2,484.

XMG NEO 16 (A25): €2,639 at bestware.com The XMG NEO 16 (A25) is a premium 16" laptop (referred to as "The One") pushing boundaries with its AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. Its standout 300Hz QHD Mini LED display hits 1000 nits brightness, and supports local dimming with 1000 zones. Compared to the 16" Recoil AMD (featured above), the NEO 16 offers higher power limits (up to 280W with liquid cooling), advanced tuning, and RAID-capable Gen5/Gen4 SSD support, making it ideal for performance enthusiasts. It's priced at €2,639, which is around $3,090.

