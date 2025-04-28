The impressive Beats Pill portable speaker is landing in two gorgeous new colors, ready for summer

Beats is launching its Pill speaker in Blush Pink and Navy Blue

It's also announced that the Pill is Beats best-selling speaker ever

You'll still get bold sound and all-day battery life from the Pill

Last summer, Beats brought back its Pill speaker, and after testing it, we found it to be an impressive offering with robust sound and excellent bass. Further, in typical Beats fashion, it launched in a few different shades: Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Statement Red.

Now, ahead of summer travel in 2025, Beats is expanding the selection of colors for the Pill, and both are stunners. Introducing the Beats Pill in ‘Blush Pink’ and ‘Navy Blue.’ Better yet, these don’t come with a price increase either.

You will need to track down each shade at a specific retailer, though. In the United States, fans of pink will need to visit Target, while those looking for blue will need to head to Walmart . Easier than heading out the door, though, is locking in an order online – both are priced at $149.95 and are shipping now.

(Image credit: Beats)

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you can get ‘Blush Pink’ from John Lewis for £149.99. Those in Canada can head to Walmart, with pricing to be confirmed at a later date.

Now, both of these shades look great, though the Blush Pink is a bit more fun in our opinion, offering a more summer-y shade in a very light shade of the color. Depending on how the light hits it, the speaker might pop even a bit more.

It’s also a full-color job on the rear and front, as well as the attached lanyard and buttons. The Navy Blue is a proper representation of the name, offering a deeper shade of the color.

Either route, ‘Navy Blue’ and ‘Blush Pink’ expand the color options, offering two fun shades alongside the original trio of Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Statement Red.

Regardless of the color you get the Beats Pill in, you’re scoring what Beats is now confirming is “its bestselling speaker" ever, in that it's sold more of the new Beats Pill in the nine months it’s been out for compared to all past Pill launches.

(Image credit: Beats)

That's quite an accomplishment and speaks to why TechRadar gave it a full four out of five stars .

The excellent audio from the Pill is produced by a new racecourse drive that sits front and center, angled upward. You can also pair two of these speakers together for a stereo and more room-filling experience. You’ll also get up to 24 hours of battery life, and the Pill is quite durable, thanks to its IP67 rating.

Lastly, while you’ll recharge it using the USB-C port on the back, the Pill supports passthrough, allowing you to recharge another device by simply plugging it in.

Now, if you’re sold on Blush Pink or Navy Blue, you can get Pill for $149.99 from Target or Walmart right now. More importantly, though, if you’re okay with black, gold, or red, you can score it for just $129.95 (was $ 149.95) at Walmart right now.

If you’re curious as to what else Beats has been up too, check out our first look at Beats Cables – yes USB-C to USB-C cables – here .