Can't find the right Spotify playlist? Let Gemini do it for you

Google Gemini is singing a new tune courtesy of Spotify and the new Gemini Extension for Android devices. The AI assistant will search for and play music for you on the streaming platform without the need for specific command phrases, instead relying on the same natural language you can use to converse with it in other circumstances.

Gemini Extensions links the AI to your personal account information on Google and certain third-party services. Spotify is joining multiple Google services, such as YouTube Music and Google Messages, as well as WhatsApp as an extension. The Spotify extension takes over for Google Assistant in some ways, eliminating endless scrolling through playlists or problems with misremembering song names – just a simple conversation with Gemini will sort it out. You can ask Gemini to play a song or pull up an artist, album, or playlist. You can also go broader and ask for music to match whatever you're doing, like going for a run or studying.

Gemini isn't a complete replacement for the Spotify app, though. Gemini can't make a custom playlist or radio station for you, but it's going to be a lot easier to find the kind of music you're seeking since you can discuss it with Gemini as you would a human DJ.

Set up Spotify with Gemini

It's relatively simple to connect Gemini with Spotify if you have an Android device. You just need to link your Google and Spotify accounts and enable Gemini Apps Activity. That will store your Gemini interactions for up to three days before deleting them. It also only works in English for now and is limited to Android, so no using the Gemini web app or iOS app to play Spotify songs.

An additional caveat is that if Gemini is already linked to music streaming services like YouTube Music, you will need to mention that you want the song to play on Spotify the first time. After that, Gemini will make Spotify the default as the most recently used service until you go back to YouTube Music or something else.

As with WhatsApp, the Spotify integration shows how Google is keen to remake its ecosystem around Gemini and other AI programs. The company has also made Android and mobile devices the keystone and testing ground for Gemini’s features, setting up a rivalry with Apple and Apple Intelligence.

