Walmart's online store is down – here's the latest on the shopping giant's site problems
If you can't search or load pages, you're not alone
Just a day after massive Spotify and Zoom outages, it appears that Walmart is having some issues with its online store in the United States. While it’s not a complete outage, it seems to be preventing folks from viewing products and checking out.
Right now, I can get the main Walmart page to load as well as shopping category ones, but when searching for an item – be it a Nintendo Switch 2 preorder, AirPods Pro, or Lego sets – I receive a “Sorry…” graphic.
It seems I’m not the only one either, as Down Detector, a site that tracks outages and lets folks mark issues, is currently showing over 3,250 reported outages for Walmart as of 3:12 PM ET.
We’re going to keep trying to search for products on Walmart, but TechRadar has also reached out to the retail and online shopping giant to ask what’s going on with the site. If they respond, we’ll update, but in the meantime, follow along with our live blog on Walmart’s current issues with its online store.
Are we back?
It looks like the worst may be behind us as Walmart's website seems to be working as far as searching for and adding products to your cart goes. Searching for "ipad" wasn't working properly less than 20 minutes ago, but now it seems to work just fine. Similarly, searching for "macbook air" and "apple juice" all turn up tangible results.
Down Detector reports are falling even lower to just 1,157 at 4:31 PM ET, so we hope this means Walmart is back online and ready for shopping.
We'll keep an eye on Walmart's website and app to let you know if there's any more trouble in paradise.
We'll call it that Walmart's online store appears to be coming back online, as just a few minutes after a few successful searches, that functionality appears to be hit or miss again.
Category pages are still working, though, so hopefully it's a sign that the Walmart team is working to identify, fix, and eventually resolve the issues affecting its online store.
Down Detector reports are starting to lower, now sitting at 2,505 as of 4:07 PM ET.
Some good news for folks trying to shop on Walmart – Search is working for me again and letting me click into products and then add them to my cart. Plus, I can click on departments like Electronics or Fashion again.
If you're not having a good experience with Walmart's online store, it's worth trying again.
While there are still over 3,160 reported outages on Down Detector and many Walmart customers taking to X (formerly Twitter) and Threads to note issues loading and using both the site and app, the retailer has yet to comment on the issues.
Judging from the comments on Down Detector, the issues accessing Walmart's online store appear to be happening across the United States.
@Walmart Is .com down?April 17, 2025
@Walmart is your app down??April 17, 2025
Here's a look at the error page you'll encounter if you try to click on a department or one of the highlighted products on the homepage. If you're trying to click on one or are searching, know you're not alone in receiving the error page.
Beyond not being able to search on Walmart.com, there are also issues loading pages, like Electronics, Home, or Grocery, as well as highlighted product cards on the homepage.
Similar to the 'Dogs of Amazon' error, Walmart presents either "Sorry" or "Uh-oh" with a random graphic associated.
Meanwhile, reported outages on Down Detector are over 3,600 as of 3:17 PM ET and still on the rise.
As you might suspect, the problems currently occurring with Walmart's online store on Walmart.com are also affecting the retailer's apps for Android and iOS.
And as we typically see with outages on sites or services, users are posting on X (formerly Twitter) and Threads.
Post by @unwieldyworldofdisneyView on Threads
Damn @Walmart... is somebody sleeping on the job or what?!?! This app has been down for a while now. Get your shit together! pic.twitter.com/rtO9sAQs0RApril 17, 2025
Here's a look at what I'm encountering when searching for AirPods: I see a "Sorry..." typeface with a random graphic – in this case, a toaster – as well as the text "We’re having technical issues, but we’ll be back in a flash."