Walmart's online store is down – here's the latest on the shopping giant's site problems

Just a day after massive Spotify and Zoom outages, it appears that Walmart is having some issues with its online store in the United States. While it’s not a complete outage, it seems to be preventing folks from viewing products and checking out.

Right now, I can get the main Walmart page to load as well as shopping category ones, but when searching for an item – be it a Nintendo Switch 2 preorder, AirPods Pro, or Lego sets – I receive a “Sorry…” graphic.

It seems I’m not the only one either, as Down Detector, a site that tracks outages and lets folks mark issues, is currently showing over 3,250 reported outages for Walmart as of 3:12 PM ET.

We’re going to keep trying to search for products on Walmart, but TechRadar has also reached out to the retail and online shopping giant to ask what’s going on with the site. If they respond, we’ll update, but in the meantime, follow along with our live blog on Walmart’s current issues with its online store.