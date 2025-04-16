Zoom is down for many – here's what we know about the video calling platform's outage
If you can't get on a meet, you're not alone.
As if a Spotify outage wasn’t enough for one day, it seems like Zoom – the popular video conferencing service – is in the midst of a pretty large outage.
Zoom’s own status does show ‘partial outages’ listed for ‘Zoom Meetings,’ which are, of course, the video calls you’d make on the platform, and Down Detector is showing a large number of reports. It peaked so far to over 55,000 at 3:15PM ET. Right now it’s sitting at closer to 52,000 – still not a small number.
I’ve tried to fire up a Zoom meeting to no luck right now, and in posts on X (formerly Twitter) and on Threads, other folks who rely on the platform are encountering other issues.
TechRadar’s just reached out to Zoom to ask for an update on this issue, what’s causing it, and when we can expect it to be resolved. We’ll update here, but in the meantime, follow along with our live reporting on this Zoom outage.
While Zoom's status page still shows partial outages for a number of the platform's features, I was just able to take a quick Zoom call with video with my colleague Lance Ulanoff.
Further, we could see and hear each other as normal. So this likely means the platform is starting to recover, and reports on Down Detector are beginning to drop now sitting at 9,345 as of 4:27 PM ET.
Along with not being able to start or join Zoom meetings, the platform's status page appears to be down as well ... at least for some.
The most recent update from Zoom came at 4:16 PM ET and reads:
"Identified - We continue to investigate the domain name resolution issues on the zoom.us domain that is affecting multiple services. More updates to follow."
People at least seem to be having some fun commenting on the outage. Many are also commenting on switching back to in-person meetings, or that it's essentially time for folks working remotely to take a break.
Post by @mallorymhughesView on Threads
Zoom is down, time to pivot to in-person meetings 😅April 16, 2025
Post by @communitycoffeeView on Threads
Post by @hwy2bellView on Threads
Post by @its.bk.kView on Threads
Zoom is investigating the outage hitting its platform
Some good news on the path to resolving this outage is that Zoom has acknowledged the issues it is facing right now.
At 3:17 PM ET, Zoom said it was starting to investigate some issues across its services, and at 3:51 PM ET, the service posted:
"We continue to investigate the domain name resolution issues on the zoom.us domain that is affecting multiple services. More updates to follow."
Seemingly, Zoom is still trying to determine what caused the issue. Once it is identified, hopefully, this will move into the resolution phase and ultimately bring the video calling service back online.
It's also worth noting this outage is not just limited to one specific region or country, like the United States or the United Kingdom, but this is a global outage according to Zoom's service status page.
While a Zoom outage does spell trouble for connecting with colleagues or taking meetings, folks who have encountered issues with the platform are at least having some fun with GIFs on social media.
Everyone flocking to Twitter to see if Zoom is down #ZoomDown pic.twitter.com/lo3O3UCY6jApril 16, 2025
Zoom’s down.Remote employees everywhere: pic.twitter.com/As0Yx93oGHApril 16, 2025
With the Zoom app on macOS, I am able to open it, but I can't sign in to the platform.
Similarly, my colleague Lance Ulanoff – TechRadar's Editor-at-Large – is stuck in a similar loop of being able to enter an email and password but then not receiving a verification code to actually log in to the service.
While reports on Down Detector are starting to slow down a bit, there are still over 50,000 reports of Zoom not working on the platform, and the status page is still showing at least 'partial outages' for a few core services.