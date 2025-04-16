Zoom is down for many – here's what we know about the video calling platform's outage

As if a Spotify outage wasn’t enough for one day, it seems like Zoom – the popular video conferencing service – is in the midst of a pretty large outage.

Zoom’s own status does show ‘partial outages’ listed for ‘Zoom Meetings,’ which are, of course, the video calls you’d make on the platform, and Down Detector is showing a large number of reports. It peaked so far to over 55,000 at 3:15PM ET. Right now it’s sitting at closer to 52,000 – still not a small number.

I’ve tried to fire up a Zoom meeting to no luck right now, and in posts on X (formerly Twitter) and on Threads, other folks who rely on the platform are encountering other issues.

TechRadar’s just reached out to Zoom to ask for an update on this issue, what’s causing it, and when we can expect it to be resolved. We’ll update here, but in the meantime, follow along with our live reporting on this Zoom outage.