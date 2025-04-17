Massive Zoom outage blamed on GoDaddy domain issue
The recent Zoom outage has been blamed on a GoDaddy domain issue, with the GoDaddy Registry mistakenly blocking the zoom.us domain due to a communication error between Zoom’s own domain registrar, Markmonitor, and GoDaddy Registry.
The result was reduced service between 2:55 PM ET and 4:12 PM ET, with Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Contact Center and the Zoom Website all affected.
The video conferencing company was quick to add, “There was no product, security, network failure or Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.”
Although Zoom confirmed a “communication error” between Markmonitor and GoDaddy Registry caused the outage, we don’t know any details about the events leading up to the miscommunication.
The two domain companies and Zoom worked together to identify and remove the block “quickly,” Zoom added.
Separate Downdetector monitoring noted that most complaints related to server connections, with one in five also experiencing login issues and a handful conference calls.
The outage came just a few hours after a widespread outage affecting Spotify’s app, website and music streaming services, and a couple of hours before a minor X outage affecting the website and app, however these issues are likely unrelated.
Even though services had been restored within less than two hours, some users were being advised to flush their DNS caches and to reconnect if they were still experiencing problems:
- For Windows open a command prompt and type "ipconfig /flushdns"
- For Mac open a terminal window and type "sudo dscacheutil -flushcache; sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder"
Cisco’s ThousandEyes has also carried out a details analysis of the outage, noting the functionality of DNS and the incident’s impact.
“Identifying a specific fault domain when a service encounters issues requires visibility into performance across the entire service delivery chain,” Cisco said.
