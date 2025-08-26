GMKtec NucBox M6 Ultra supports memory expansion up to 128GB across dual channels

Users can switch between 35W silent mode and 50W gaming performance

Frame rates between 80 and 186fps are advertised for modern titles

The NucBox M6 Ultra from GMKtec has launched into the mini PC market, claiming performance levels usually linked to larger desktop systems.

This home entertainment unit, which can also double as a business PC or even a workstation PC, is currently listed on GMKTec’s website at $389.99, down from $519.99.

To celebrate its debut, GMKtec is offering a $12 launch discount with promo code PRM6U12 (valid from August 20 to August 31, 2025). It is also offering free worldwide shipping, a one-year warranty, and a seven-day return option.

Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics at the core

At the heart of the GMKtec NucBox M6 Ultra is the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, a six-core, twelve-thread chip built on a 4nm process.

Its clock speeds reach up to 5.0GHz, with cache split between 6MB L2 and 16MB L3.

On the graphics side, this device is powered by the integrated AMD Radeon 760M, which is based on the RDNA 3 design.

GMKtec claims this unit performs close to a GTX 1650 Ti and supports FSR 2.0+ upscaling.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buyers can select a ready-to-use configuration with 32GB DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, or opt for a barebone kit that includes no RAM, storage, or operating system. The barebone model costs $259.99.

The small chassis, measuring 128.8 × 127 × 47.8mm and weighing just over 528 grams, provides support for dual M.2 2280 SSD slots, expandable up to 8TB. Its memory capacity reaches a maximum of 128GB across two DDR5 channels.

The GMKtec NucBox M6 Ultra supports broad display connectivity, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and USB4 outputs, which enable triple-screen setups and even 8K resolution.

The I/O selection includes multiple USB3.2 Gen2 ports, a USB2.0 port, a USB4.0 connector capable of 40Gbps transfer speeds and 100W PD input, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

For wireless and network connection, it offers WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and two 2.5G Ethernet ports. These options give the system flexibility for both work tasks and entertainment setups.

The M6 Ultra incorporates a three-mode power switch: silent mode at 35W for media playback, balanced mode at 45W for general productivity, and performance mode at 50W aimed at gaming.

GMKtec suggests that the system can handle modern titles at 1080p with frame rates ranging from 80 to 186fps, depending on the game.

GMKtec is a household name in the mini PC market, but with such specifications all under $400, there is a need for skepticism regarding its long-term performance and durability compared to larger desktop builds.