I am a former NATO scientific advisor, and here are five things businesses should know about AI

AI is fundamentally transforming industries worldwide, but merely adopting AI is no guarantee of success. Just as the web became universally accessible in the 1990s, eroding competitive advantages based solely on technology, AI has similarly become ubiquitous today.

Strategic management theory consistently underscores knowledge as central to competitive success, driven predominantly by Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Now, AI, particularly large language models (LLMs), is dramatically accelerating technological disruption. AI's entry is transforming technology itself into a direct synonym for knowledge.

Paulo Cardoso do Amaral Author of Business Warfare, a globally recognized strategist.

In warfare, Carl Von Clausewitz warned that uncertainty is constant; similarly, business environments today are becoming increasingly unpredictable. Therefore, companies passively awaiting AI-driven solutions risk becoming lost in the fog of digital competition.

Rapid preparation for this new reality is crucial. So, what strategic factors determine success in the AI era?

1. AI Alone isn't a competitive advantage

Because AI technology is widely accessible, merely deploying it won't differentiate your business. Competitive advantage lies in how creatively you utilize AI. As Sun Tzu taught, tactical superiority emerges from understanding the terrain and strategically leveraging your unique strengths.

To stay ahead, businesses must pinpoint how AI integrates into their distinct and shifting competitive environment. Consequently, having access to the same AI tools as competitors isn't enough; your strategy must uniquely apply AI to deliver innovative, strategic value propositions.

2. Treat AI as knowledge and manage it

At its core, AI is all about knowledge: data in, insights out. Thus, effectively managing AI means actively managing the flow of knowledge. In military terms, the army that adapts swiftly to battlefield changes secures victory. Clausewitz highlighted the inevitability of plans failing upon initial contact with uncertainty, underscoring the criticality of agility.

So, stay nimble and build processes with AI insights that flow directly to decision-makers. For instance, automate reports or dashboards that update in real-time. This way, your teams can quickly respond to sudden shifts.

3. Combine AI with human expertise

AI is most powerful when augmented by human expertise. Think of AI as a precision instrument in skilled hands.

Marshal Ferdinand Foch emphasized the strategic concentration of force to achieve maximum impact. In a company, that means aligning AI's strengths with human skills. Let AI handle the heavy lifting, crunching massive datasets, spotting subtle patterns, and automating routine tasks, then align it with human judgment, intuition, and contextual understanding.

An AI might identify emerging customer feedback trends, but it is your human experts who ultimately determine the strategic response.

4. Tacit Knowledge remains the ultimate differentiator

Not all knowledge can be automated or explicitly documented. While explicit knowledge, such as manuals, databases, and checklists, rapidly spreads, tacit knowledge —the tricks learned through experience, intuition, and deep understanding —remains inherently unique.

Niccolò Machiavelli termed this kind of strategic advantage "Virtù," the capability to shape outcomes through decisive action, deep expertise, and earned reputation.

In business, tacit knowledge is embedded in your organizational culture and expert insights. To harness it, encourage mentorship and storytelling, document best practices, and create a culture of active knowledge sharing on the job. That keeps valuable know-how alive in value propositions and makes it hard for competitors to replicate.

5. Build strategic agility with continuous learning

In today's rapidly evolving landscape, sustainable advantage belongs to those who quickly learn and adapt. Jack Welch famously argued that internal adaptation must outpace external change, a principle increasingly relevant in AI-driven markets.

Utilize AI to accelerate learning cycles through real-time analytics and iterative experimentation. Encourage small-scale AI pilot projects, rigorously measure results, and refine strategies continuously. Cultivate curiosity and reward teams that experiment, learn, and share insights openly. Real-time intelligence combined with adaptive learning ensures strategic resilience amidst constant disruption.

Conclusion

In summary, today's digital economy resembles a competitive battlefield, demanding strategic approaches inspired by military doctrines. While AI tools are widely available, lasting advantages will accrue only to companies that strategically apply AI, merge machine capabilities with human insights, and sustain continuous learning.

Think strategically like a military commander: concentrate your strengths decisively, remain alert to rapid changes, and keep your teams sharp and informed. Organizations that master knowledge flows, blend AI with human expertise, leverage unique tacit knowledge, and adapt through swift learning cycles will not merely survive but thrive, securing enduring competitive advantages.

