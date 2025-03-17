There's no need for a monitor with this Ryzen AI-powered mini PC

The Aoostar G-flip 370 is going to be released in "mid-March" 2025

It features an AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 APU and a 5-inch 1080p flip-up display

No pricing has been announced, but it's expected to retail for $700-800

Mini PC manufacturer Aoostar has announced its new G-Flip 370 model which features the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 SoC with 12 cores (24 threads) and a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz. It's billed as the "first AI370 mini PC with removable memory" and seeks to challenge what we typically expect from all-in-one machines. It launches in "mid-March".

Announced in a blog post, the Aoostar G-Flip 370 utilizes the HX 370 chip, featuring RDNA 3.5 architecture integrated graphics with the Radeon 890M baked onto the silicon. The company claims that this new mini PC will be able to play demanding games such as Black Myth: Wukong with a "frame rate of 70 to 80" whereas other titles, such as Naraka: Bladepoint and Genshin Impact should hit the 60fps mark in 1080p.

It claims that the Radeon 890M should be roughly in line with what the 45W RTX 2060M discrete graphics solution could do, even going as far as to promise 4K output in lesser-demanding releases like League of Legends (when hooked up to an external monitor). With some calling the Radeon 890M the "world's fastest iGPU", the claims are not entirely unfounded, but other sources have cited performance closer to a GTX 1070 instead (via Tom's Hardware). It can hold its own against an RTX 3050M, however, the performance is nowhere near as consistent (via Hubwood).

That's because the Aoostar G-Flip 370 features a 5-inch 1080p touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 60Hz that's billed as a "secondary screen". While the advertising suggests using it for system monitoring, it's fully functional as a small monitor that you could use for gaming or media playback - provided you're really close to it. This is similar to the old PS1 flip-up screens from the early 2000s as if you mounted one to a machine (roughly) the size of a Nintendo GameCube.

Arguably more interesting than the built-in display of the G-Flip 370 is the claim of being the "first AI370 mini PC with removable memory". There are two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots you'll have access to for storage expansion, as well as DDR5 memory modules that can be swapped out. The company was clear in citing people who were "tired of LPDDR memory" can "look forward to it" so the machine will have dedicated DDR5 sticks instead of the traditional LPDDR5 of many mini PCs in this form factor.

More than just another mini PC with a neat gimmick?

The Aoostar G-Flip 370 is an interesting device with a pleasing small footprint and some powerful hardware underneath. While its namesake and USP may point to the screen, it may not be something you get all that much use out of unless you're wanting to have it as a kind of desktop replacement for the likes of a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally X. You won't necessarily be gaming on a machine like this, but the practicality of having a secondary screen could be useful for a few different things, such as reading stream chat or diagnostics information.

At a time where more mini PCs are hitting the market, many backed by Ryzen AI hardware, it's becoming harder to standout. The G-Flip 370 certainly does, however, arguably more so for its M.2 ports and DDR5 RAM than a bolted-on display. The price is going to dictate whether a machine like this will catch on with consumers, and while no MSRP has been provided, some market estimates position it around the $700-800 mark. This is consistent with some of the company's other products, such as the Aoostar Gem12 Pro (max configuration) and the Aoostar Aoostar GT37).

