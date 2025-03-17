Get ready to pay $1360 more for the RTX 5090 - Asus just raised prices yet again, and AMD's RX 9070 XT is also affected

News
By published

Say it ain't so...

ASUS ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition liquid cooled graphics card against a blue background
(Image credit: Asus)
  • Asus has introduced yet another price hike for Nvidia and AMD GPUs
  • The ROG Astral RTX 5090 OC Edition is $1,360.99 more than MSRP
  • The Radeon RX 9070 XT now costs $719.99, $120.99 more than its retail price

It's no secret that Nvidia's RTX 5000 series GPUs and AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs haven't had the best launch, with several issues ranging from scalping, low availability, missing ROPs (on Nvidia's GPUs), and obscene price hikes for board partner cards - and it appears as though the latter is getting worse.

As reported by VideoCardz, Asus has increased the prices of its RTX 5090 models, notably its ROG Astral OC Edition, which now retails for a staggering $3,359.99. This is $1,360.99 more than the RTX 5090's MSRP - and while this is a factory-overclocked GPU (which is typically expected to be more costly), it's yet another indication of severe GPU price inflation.

The same applies to the standard Asus TUF RTX 5090: it's being sold at $2,759.99, $760 more than the $1,999 MSRP. Considering that the TUF brand is supposed to be Asus’s more budget-friendly hardware, it’s a bit upsetting. Either way, consumers will have to dig deep to obtain these premium GPUs - and since Nvidia's Founders Edition cards are hard to come by, consumers are currently relying on third-party options.

It's not just Nvidia's RTX 5000 series either, as Asus has implemented similar price-hiking measures on AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs. If you're out to purchase the TUF Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition, you'll need to cough up $719.99 - that's a $120.99 price hike that arguably destroys the GPU’s main selling point of affordability. It's perhaps worse for those seeking the RDNA 4 experience over what Nvidia has to offer, as AMD does not offer a first-party reference card for either RX 9070 model.

So if it wasn't already clear, the GPU market is facing a significant inflation issue - Asus has just highlighted it all, yet again.

A graphics card with a row of fans with a cyanotic purple backlight in a futuristic design

(Image credit: Aleksandr Grechanyuk / Shutterstock)

As I’ve said before, this is the worst GPU market I've ever seen…

This is just another example of why the GPU market is in dire need of a major shift. Thanks to a combination of high demand, scalpers, and generally low availability, consumers are left to succumb to ridiculous asking prices and pay more than what GPUs are worth - or wait a long, long time for prices to plummet.

Based on the current retail and aftermarket pricing of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series GPU lineup, I’d bet that there will be little to no major price shifts for RTX 5000 series GPUs (especially for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080) over the next year. If you're attempting to buy an RTX 4000 GPU right now, you'll likely still be paying more than MSRP.

Thinking of an RTX 3000 series GPU or AMD's Radeon RX 7000 instead? While you may be lucky on the Radeon end, you probably won't find many options for either lineup - at least, not for new-in-box cards that haven’t potentially served time in the crypto mines. Whichever way you slice it, this sort of incredible price gouging isn't what PC users want nor is it acceptable in any way, regardless of whether there is low stock or not - and now I'm just hoping that it doesn't get worse.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
ASUS ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition liquid cooled graphics card against a blue background
Some RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs have seriously inflated price tags, climbing as high as 70% over MSRP in the case of one Asus model
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background
Well, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series launch isn't going as smoothly as we thought - and it's because retailers have inflated prices
Asus Prime OC RTX 5070 graphics card with three fans, shown at an angle
Asus reveals Nvidia RTX 5070 launch pricing, and while one model is at MSRP – thankfully – the others make me want to give up my search for a next-gen GPU
The RTX 5090 imprint on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
Sorry, AMD, Nvidia's price tags for its RTX 5000 GPUs could win me over
An RTX 5090 graphics card resting against its retail box with a closeup of the RTX 5090 branding
Nvidia's RTX 5090 has already been pushed beyond its limit - ROG Astral model overclock reaches 3.45GHz and 35 Gbps VRAM
A closeup of the Nvidia GeForce RTX branding on the 5070 Ti
Nvidia's RTX 5000 GPUs continue to face severe supply issues, with RTX 5070 Ti reportedly being even worse for launch stock than the RTX 5080
Latest in GPU
ASUS ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition liquid cooled graphics card against a blue background
Get ready to pay $1360 more for the RTX 5090 - Asus just raised prices yet again, and AMD's RX 9070 XT is also affected
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card on top wooden desk beside a keyboard
How to update AMD GPU drivers
A character riding their horse through the Japanese landscape of in Rise of the Ronin
Another day, another dreadful PC port - Rise of the Ronin joins the list of woeful PC launches with even an Nvidia RTX 4090 succumbing to stutters
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD describes its recent RDNA 4 GPU launch as 'unprecedented' and promises restocking the Radeon RX 9070 XT as 'priority number one'
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background
Well, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series launch isn't going as smoothly as we thought - and it's because retailers have inflated prices
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Latest in News
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch
A man getting angry with his laptop.
Windows 11 bug deletes Copilot from the OS – is this the first glitch ever some users will be happy to encounter?
Teams on iPhone and Mac
Microsoft Teams has a whole new way for you to talk to (or annoy) your co-workers
Huawei Watch Fit 3
The Huawei Watch 3 is a decent Apple Watch alternative, and its successor could be close at hand
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's latest software upgrade could mean Galaxy phones beat iPhones for gaming – but you can't get it yet
iPhone Home Screen
iOS 19 is set to usher in a major redesign – here are 4 things being tipped for the upcoming overhaul
More about gpu
Nvidia Frame Generation vs native performance

What is Frame Generation? The GPU technology explained in 2025?

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card on top wooden desk beside a keyboard

How to update AMD GPU drivers
Best Buy weekend sale

Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 28 deals I'd buy from Apple, LG, Samsung and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Doogee V Max Play
This rugged smartphone has a built-in projector, camping lights and a 22000mAh battery that can wireless charge another phone
Teams on iPhone and Mac
Microsoft Teams has a whole new way for you to talk to (or annoy) your co-workers
iPhone Home Screen
iOS 19 is set to usher in a major redesign – here are 4 things being tipped for the upcoming overhaul
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch
Huawei Watch Fit 3
The Huawei Watch 3 is a decent Apple Watch alternative, and its successor could be close at hand
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
The iPhone 17 Air could have an affordable price, and better battery life than you might have expected
God of War 20th Anniversary Graphic.
Sony has unveiled some goodies to celebrate God of War’s 20th anniversary, but it's not the remaster I was hoping for
Some of the Avengers standing in a room without their costumes on in Marvel&#039;s Avengers: Endgame movie
'It's a new beginning': Avengers 5 and 6 directors tease what Marvel fans can expect from Doomsday and Secret Wars' plot – and how they will set up the MCU's future
A man getting angry with his laptop.
Windows 11 bug deletes Copilot from the OS – is this the first glitch ever some users will be happy to encounter?
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's latest software upgrade could mean Galaxy phones beat iPhones for gaming – but you can't get it yet