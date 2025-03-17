Aoostar G-FLIP mini PC sports a 5.5-inch 1920×1080 touchscreen display

OCulink’s 64 Gbps bandwidth enables seamless external GPU connectivity

Expandable memory up to 96GB RAM and 8TB SSD storage

Aoostar has introduced the G-FLIP, a mini PC featuring a 5.5-inch Full HD touchscreen with a 1920×1080 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a hinged design that tilts between 0 and 65 degrees for system monitoring, quick controls, and secondary tasks.

Per Aoostar (via Androidpc, originally in Spanish), the G-FLIP is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, a high-end Zen 5 processor built on a 4nm process with 12 cores, 16 threads, and a 5.1GHz boost clock, delivering smooth performance for tasks from office work to demanding creative applications like 3D modeling and video editing software.

A major advantage of this chip is its 80 TOPS AI engine, which enhances AI-driven workloads and automation, while the Radeon 890M GPU, running at 2.9GHz with RDNA 3.5 architecture, delivers strong gaming and graphical performance, allowing the G-FLIP to handle modern AAA games at 1080p with solid frame rates, rivaling entry-level discrete GPUs.

Expanding storage and memory options

This business computer supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM via dual SODIMM slots and includes two M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots with a total capacity of up to 8TB, delivering fast read and write speeds and positioning it as a capable workstation for professionals.

The standout feature of the G-FLIP is its OCulink interface, a 64Gbps high-speed connection for external GPUs, offering superior performance and stability over USB4’s 40Gbps bandwidth, particularly for gaming and content creation.

It features dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB4, four USB-A 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 2.1 with 8K HDR at 60Hz, supporting three external displays alongside its built-in screen.

Despite its compact size, the G-FLIP features a large vapor chamber cooling system and a bottom-mounted fan, ensuring optimal thermal management for sustained high performance.

While the G-FLIP pushes the boundaries of an all-in-one PC, its reliance on external peripherals and lack of an integrated battery, keyboard, or trackpad keep it desktop-bound rather than a fully portable solution.

The Aoostar G-FLIP will be available soon through AliExpress and Amazon, with pricing yet to be revealed.