Dell just launched a $4,000 75-inch 4K touchscreen display - but I've found one rival that's 50% cheaper

By published

Dell's massive monitor is a sight to behold, but there are cheaper options

Dell Pro 75 Plus monitor pictured against a white background.
(Image credit: Dell)
  • A hefty price tag might put some users off the new Dell Pro 75 Plus
  • ViewSonic's ViewBoard could take the wind out Dell's sails
  • The display features an impressive array of ports

One of Dell’s latest monitors comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s a behemoth of a display.

The Dell Pro 75 Plus is, as the name suggests, a massive 75-inch 4k touchscreen display designed for more professional settings, such as an office space or meeting room. You probably could fit it into a home office space, but that might be overkill.

The new Pro 75 Plus is equipped with 20-point touch technology, and boasts 20W speakers alongside USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet capabilities. Similarly, the display includes exclusive access to Dell’s Screen Drop features and Dell Pro Micro integration, making it the “ultimate solution for enhancing productivity and engagement”, according to the company.

Looking for a cheaper option? We’ve got you covered

The Pro 75 Plus also comes equipped with Crestron Connect and Crestron XiO Cloud options, Dell revealed, allowing for remote management and greater control via office network systems.

It certainly will be appealing to enterprises overhauling their in-house tech, but the price might be a major stumbling block, coming in at $ 3,999.

The Pro 75 Plus is by no means the priciest touchscreen display we’ve come across in recent years. TechRadarPro was impressed with the ViewSonic IFP9850 4K Ultra HD Display in 2020, for example.

The whopping 98-inch display still retails at $8,490, more than double the Dell monitor.

If you’re in the market for something cheaper, however, the ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP75G1 is a great option. Also measuring in at 75 inches, the interactive display will set you back half the price at $1,999, but this is part of a limited-time promotion.

The 4K UHD display has a few distinct advantages compared to its Dell counterpart, boasting a 40-point touch display, two 10W internal speakers, three HDMI ports, and a whopping nine USB ports.

Notably, the display also gives users the choice of a slot-in PC to really kick things up a notch, with Android and Windows options available.

You might also like

Ross Kelly
News and Analysis Editor, ITPro

Ross Kelly is News & Analysis Editor at ITPro, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape.

