At 98 inches, this is probably the biggest Android touchscreen - and it even has a subwoofer

ViewSonic IFP9850 4K Ultra HD Display - $9,235.00

This exceedingly large touchscreen monitor from ViewSonic features 20-point touch, making it great for classroom or boardroom collaboration - and also comes with its own penta-core thin client.View Deal

The ViewSonic IFP9850 4K Ultra HD Display is probably one of the largest touchscreen panels on the market available for under $10,000.

Think of it as a giant Android tablet with 20-point touch and a surface area roughly equivalent to four 50-inch television sets (or the size of a wall).

Aimed primarily at schools and businesses, it could also prove useful for serving interactive multimedia content to a sizable live audience - think demonstrations, events, conferences etc.

The IFP9850 features integrated myViewBoard annotation software and ViewBoard Cast streaming software, making real-time content collaboration, creation and sharing simple. It can also be used as display signage, an interactive kiosk or a large format display (LFD).

The display also features two 10W speakers (plus a 15W subwoofer) and a fully-fledged embedded 5-core thin client that runs on Google’s Android 8, flanked by 3GB memory and 16GB onboard storage.

ViewSonic offers a 3-year limited warranty on parts, labor and backlight, plus onsite warranty, all for much less than a comparable 98-inch TV, like the Sony XBR-98Z9G or the Samsung QN98Q900RBFXZA (granted both are 8K models).

When it comes to connectivity options, the IFP9850 offers a plethora of I/Os; we counted three audio ports, seven USB ports, four HDMI slots, one GbE LAN port, one VGA and one RS232 serial connector.

