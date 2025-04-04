This mini PC has a 7-inch display that can apparently run Windows and an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, but there's even better options to be had

News
By published

Kingdel mini PC can drive up to four screens via HDMI, DisplayPort, and Type-C

Kingdel mini pc
(Image credit: Aliexpress)
  • Kingdel Mini PC supports up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB SSD storage
  • Runs Windows 11 and boasts dual 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and four screen support
  • It has a 7-inch touchscreen that can be raised up or used flat

The mini PC market has evolved in recent years to include models with built-in displays, such as the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC with its 4-inch 90° flip screen, and the Aoostar G-Flip 370 and G-Flip mini, which feature 5-inch and 5.5-inch touchscreens, respectively.

Now, Chinese mini PC maker Kingdel, a relatively unknown player in the space, has entered the fray with a device featuring a 7-inch display and a dual-hinge design that flips beyond 90 degrees, enabling both vertical and horizontal use.

In addition to its built-in tablet-size screen, the Kingdel Mini PC supports up to four external monitors via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and two Type-C ports. Networking options include dual 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Customizable RAM and storage

This compact machine runs Windows 11 and is powered by a 6nm AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, an 8-core, 16-thread mobile processor based on the Zen 3+ architecture. It has a base clock of 3.3 GHz, a boost clock of 4.9 GHz, and 16MB of L3 cache.

For graphics, the Kingdel Mini PC features the integrated Radeon 680M GPU, built on RDNA 2 architecture with 12 compute units running at 2.4 GHz. It’s designed to handle everyday tasks and light creative workloads.

Measuring just 175 x 137 x 55 mm, the device is compact enough for space-constrained setups. It is available barebones, without memory or storage, on Aliexpress for a reasonable $443.68, which is 40% off its usual $739.46 MSRP.

Alternatively, if you want a preconfigured model, there are a number of options ranging from 8GB DDR5 RAM with 256GB of NVMe storage for $482.24, right the way up to to 32GB RAM with up to 2TB of storage for $715.40. All models are currently 40% of the usual price.

Via Aliexpress

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
GMKTec EVO-X2 mini pc

Chinese brand’s $2,000 Ryzen AI Max+ mini PC set to go on sale, with the first unit personally signed by the CEO of AMD
Intel Superfluid cooling

Intel could be key to Nvidia's future plans for megawatt-class rack servers as it pushes ahead with Superfluid cooling
GMKTec EVO-X2 mini pc

Chinese brand’s $2,000 Ryzen AI Max+ mini PC set to go on sale, with the first unit personally signed by the CEO of AMD
See more latest
Most Popular
GMKTec EVO-X2 mini pc
Chinese brand’s $2,000 Ryzen AI Max+ mini PC set to go on sale, with the first unit personally signed by the CEO of AMD
ADTH USB TV tuner on red background
Android and Fire TVs are getting a new, cheap ATSC 3.0 adapter – but I wish it worked on LG OLED TVs
TikTok ban
Don't worry, TikTok isn't going anywhere - at least not for the next 75 days
A hand holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
‘Possible, but not probable': analysts react to rumors of a $2,300 iPhone after Trump tariffs
ChatGPT logo /Sam Altman
ChatGPT-5 is on hold as OpenAI changes plans and releases new o3 and o4-mini models
Intel Superfluid cooling
Intel could be key to Nvidia's future plans for megawatt-class rack servers as it pushes ahead with Superfluid cooling
A laptop screen showing the ChatGPT Plus welcome screen
OpenAI is giving away ChatGPT Plus subscriptions to students to help you study for finals – here’s how to apply
The Duskbloods
Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods was originally meant to be Switch game but then FromSoftware was 'approached by Nintendo with talk of Switch 2'
Copilot April 2025 Update
Microsoft Copilot is getting a huge update that'll make it more of a proactive AI companion
Microsoft Copilot combines the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Graph and Artificial Intelligence. Isolated 3D logo on a surface
Windows is about to get its biggest intelligent upgrade thanks to Copilot