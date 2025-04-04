Kingdel Mini PC supports up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB SSD storage

Runs Windows 11 and boasts dual 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and four screen support

It has a 7-inch touchscreen that can be raised up or used flat

The mini PC market has evolved in recent years to include models with built-in displays, such as the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC with its 4-inch 90° flip screen, and the Aoostar G-Flip 370 and G-Flip mini, which feature 5-inch and 5.5-inch touchscreens, respectively.

Now, Chinese mini PC maker Kingdel, a relatively unknown player in the space, has entered the fray with a device featuring a 7-inch display and a dual-hinge design that flips beyond 90 degrees, enabling both vertical and horizontal use.

In addition to its built-in tablet-size screen, the Kingdel Mini PC supports up to four external monitors via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and two Type-C ports. Networking options include dual 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Customizable RAM and storage

This compact machine runs Windows 11 and is powered by a 6nm AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, an 8-core, 16-thread mobile processor based on the Zen 3+ architecture. It has a base clock of 3.3 GHz, a boost clock of 4.9 GHz, and 16MB of L3 cache.

For graphics, the Kingdel Mini PC features the integrated Radeon 680M GPU, built on RDNA 2 architecture with 12 compute units running at 2.4 GHz. It’s designed to handle everyday tasks and light creative workloads.

Measuring just 175 x 137 x 55 mm, the device is compact enough for space-constrained setups. It is available barebones, without memory or storage, on Aliexpress for a reasonable $443.68, which is 40% off its usual $739.46 MSRP.

Alternatively, if you want a preconfigured model, there are a number of options ranging from 8GB DDR5 RAM with 256GB of NVMe storage for $482.24, right the way up to to 32GB RAM with up to 2TB of storage for $715.40. All models are currently 40% of the usual price.

Via Aliexpress