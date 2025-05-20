Apple WWDC 2025 Keynote date set for June 9 – here's what to expect

Apple's next WWDC Keynote is official, with Apple CEO Tim Cook set to take the stage at Apple Park at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM UK on June 9, 2025.

Invites to the event, which will cover all of Apple's major platforms and may include some surprises, went out on May 20 (yes, on Google I/O keynote day 🤦‍♂️). TechRadar received invites, and we'll cover it from the ground.

What, though, should you expect from one of Apple's biggest events of the year? While product launches are unusual and unexpected, but not unheard of, at the event, this is the keynote that sets the tone for Apple's entire year. In particular, by showing us what the next version of iOS will look like, it sets the stage for the release of the iPhone 17 lineup, which most expect to happen in September.

WWDC 2025 will also mark the first anniversary of the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Considering that Apple only managed to deliver a portion of what was promised in June 2024, it's unclear how Apple will approach this AI conundrum.

There are numerous reports of turmoil behind the scenes as Apple reshuffles its Apple Intelligence team and tries to revive efforts to deliver a transformed Siri that can compete with Gemini and ChatGPT.

Some believe Apple won't mention Siri, but will focus on Apple Intelligence as it is, and mention some feature enhancements. It's unlikely they will promise any eye-opening generative features, especially after over-promising a year ago.

Let's take a look at what we do expect Tim Cook and company to reveal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iOS 19

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Even though Apple might not commit at WWDC 2025 to an all-new Siri, we might get a hint at what's coming. After all, how can Apple deliver iOS 19 without a fresh Apple Intelligence-filled Siri experience?

Expect Apple to walk us through a long list of iOS 19 design changes, including a new Camera app and more powerful and fresh-looking widgets.

The biggest reveal might be a new home screen that aligns a bit more with how the Vision Pro looks. Why Apple would use its faltering mixed reality headset platform as a base look is a conundrum to be solved on June 9.

There may be numerous communication updates, such end-to-end RCS messaging encryption and the ability to sync public Wi-Fi registrations across devices.

iPadOS 19

(Image credit: Future)

It'll be fascinating to hear how Apple execs explain what we assume will be a deeper merge between the functionality of iPadOS and macOS in iPadOS 19.

Apple might do this because there has long been a demand to make the iPad match Macs in desktop capabilities. Yes, we know it's a tablet, but many are now using iPads with a physical keyboard and treating them like lightweight laptops. However, the inability to support more than, say, four windows open at once and interface customization that matches a Mac is a frustration.

The messaging here, though, will be critical. Apple has to inspire new iPad converts while satisfying and not scaring away iPad stalwarts who've been using the tablet since its inception in 2010.

macOS 16

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Most expect Apple Software Lead Craig Federighi to unveil a major macOS redesign, one that, as with iOS 19, is expected to borrow from the Vision Pro interface. While the gaze and gesture-based interface of the headset is well-regarded, it's hard to understand exactly how this will work on Mac. Certainly, Federighi will have some exciting demos to share.

There is a thought that this could be the moment Apple finally unveils a touch-friendly macOS. After all, we do expect Apple to push iPadOS and macOS closer together (see above).

Other areas of focus for the macOS 16 portion of the keynote are said to be better Wi-Fi management, new battery controls, Google Gemini integration, and, of course, the reveal of the all-important name. We're currently on 'Sequoia'.

watchOS 12

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

This could be an exciting moment for Apple Watch fans with watchOS 12 possibly delivering blood pressure measurement support and a new AI health coach (no word on if it'll be an "Apple Intelligence Health Coach" or just "AI Health Coach").

Health and Fitness Editor Matt Evans added some color, "Blood pressure via LED remains the holy grail of watches, but the Whoop MG gets around this by using a cuff to measure BP as a baseline, then estimates fluctuations based on other vital signs like heart health."

Evans also noted that Apple Intelligence for control of basic functions may be coming to Apple Watch. Again, this is unlikely to be a major update of Apple Intelligence functionality but rather a port of what you can do in iOS, but with a wearable flavor.

tvOS and AirPods

(Image credit: Future)

I asked Matt Bolton, our Managing Editor, Entertainment, about what might be announced for the next version of tvOS, the platform running inside your Apple TV streaming box. He told me we should expect some intelligence in tvOS and AirPods.

"In tvOS, you'll probably be able to ask for movies and shows more organically, even if you don’t know the name – or ask for recommendations based on what you like. This is really common in other AI-touting smart streaming devices."

On AirPods, Bolton expects "AI-based live translation and generally a smarter Siri conversationalist," depending on how far Apple Intelligence goes in Siri.

That's what's most likely to happen. What Bolton is hoping is announced is "Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast support built into iOS, with matching AirPods support. This would allow higher-quality wireless music quality and better accessibility."

One more thing

When it comes to an Apple keynote, never rule out a surprise. In the past, we've gotten glimpses of a new Mac Pro, new MacBooks, and the Vision Pro.

This year, new Macs are a possibility, as is mixed reality and AR headgear, like a Vision Pro Lite and Apple Glasses, respectively.

There's also the tiniest chance that Tim Cook could tease Apple's first folding iPhone or even the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Let's face it, Apple needs some razzle-dazzle this year to distract from what's been a somewhat bumpy 12-month ride.

Stick with TechRadar.com for all the latest news from the developer event.