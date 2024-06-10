Apple WWDC 2024 keynote live: iOS 18, Apple Intelligence, Siri, iPadOS and more

WWDC 2024 is upon us. So get ready for big updates to Apple's key software, new versions of its various operating systems and a huge focus on AI – sorry, Apple Intelligence.

We're here to bring you all the latest on iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and more from the keynote, which begins at 10 am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST today, June 10, which is 3am AEST on June 11 in Australia.

So read on for our live coverage, impressions and reactions from WWDC 2024 as it happens.

Phil Berne Senior Editor, Mobile Reviews and Buying Guides I'm Phil, your guide to WWDC 2024 and all things Apple. I've been reviewing phones and mobile technology since before the first iPhone, and I'm also certified in Google AI Essentials, so I can explain everything new that Apple shows off today!

What to expect at WWDC 2024

Going by the rumors, expect Apple to have a big focus on generative AI this WWDC, following the example set by Google I/O 2024

But unlike Google and others, Apple will likely put a big focus on the consumer use of AI, so expect smart features in all of its key software.

We'll get a look at iOS 18, which should have more customization and accessibility options, as well as some design tweaks. iPadOS could finally get new apps like a native calculator, and some rumored new Apple Pencil 3 features.

We expect macOS to offer AI features, with native apps that lean on smart tools and generative AI: assisted writing in Pages, a slide deck maker in Keynote, coding in Xcode, all powered by AI.

When it comes to the Vision Pro and visionOS, we haven't heard much, so we're expecting a nod to spatial computing, but nothing huge coming yet. For wearables, we're not expecting big watchOS changes with watchOS 11, either.

Watch WWDC 2024 live with us