Apple WWDC 2024 keynote live: iOS 18, Apple Intelligence, Siri, iPadOS and more
Rise of the Apple AI
WWDC 2024 is upon us. So get ready for big updates to Apple's key software, new versions of its various operating systems and a huge focus on AI – sorry, Apple Intelligence.
We're here to bring you all the latest on iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and more from the keynote, which begins at 10 am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST today, June 10, which is 3am AEST on June 11 in Australia.
So read on for our live coverage, impressions and reactions from WWDC 2024 as it happens.
I'm Phil, your guide to WWDC 2024 and all things Apple. I've been reviewing phones and mobile technology since before the first iPhone, and I'm also certified in Google AI Essentials, so I can explain everything new that Apple shows off today!
What to expect at WWDC 2024
Going by the rumors, expect Apple to have a big focus on generative AI this WWDC, following the example set by Google I/O 2024
But unlike Google and others, Apple will likely put a big focus on the consumer use of AI, so expect smart features in all of its key software.
We'll get a look at iOS 18, which should have more customization and accessibility options, as well as some design tweaks. iPadOS could finally get new apps like a native calculator, and some rumored new Apple Pencil 3 features.
We expect macOS to offer AI features, with native apps that lean on smart tools and generative AI: assisted writing in Pages, a slide deck maker in Keynote, coding in Xcode, all powered by AI.
When it comes to the Vision Pro and visionOS, we haven't heard much, so we're expecting a nod to spatial computing, but nothing huge coming yet. For wearables, we're not expecting big watchOS changes with watchOS 11, either.
Watch WWDC 2024 live with us
WWDC 2024 as it happens
We've gotten a tip that our Editors on the scene at WWDC 2024 have caught wind of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman of OpenAI sitting in attendance today. Unless they're also big Apple fans, this likely confirms that OpenAI and possibly ChatGPT could be coming to the iOS 18 and macOS 15 in the near future, and likely the iPhone and related Mac computers.
How will Apple use the LLM on its devices? Will this simply be a ChatGPT app, or will the partnership go much deeper? Is Apple willing to turn Siri over to ChatGPT? We'll know soon, and we're keeping our eyes open for more hints in the audience.
So, we're thinking there won't be any new hardware at WWDC this year, mostly because the most reliable Apple rumor guru, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, says so. He's got a good track record, but maybe Apple will throw a curveball and surprise us with a new MacBook. If they do, well, it would be one of the first times Gurman has been so wrong.
What about that potential Apple and OpenAI partnership? That's Gurman's scoop too. It would be a pretty big deal, but some folks, especially our own Lance Ulanoff, think it might break some of Apple's big rules. If this rumor doesn't pan out, maybe Gurman's sources aren't as reliable as they used to be, or maybe Apple's getting better at keeping its secrets.
Either way, this year's WWDC could be a big test for both Apple and Gurman. We'll know in minutes how it all plays out!
I've been wondering what Apple could possibly bring to the table with AI on the iPhone. We've already seen other companies like Google and Samsung roll out some magical AI-powered photo editing tools, writing assistants, and even large language models that run locally on phones like the Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8a. So where is the iPhone?
Could Apple follow suit with its own version of Photo Unblur or Magic Eraser? Or maybe even offer a generative AI writing tool built right into the Apple Keyboard? And could they go a step further and introduce an LLM that lives on the device, like Google's Gemini Nano?
I'm definitely curious to see if Apple takes inspiration from its Android rivals or if it has something completely different in store for us. Or, will they just give in and use ChatGPT? We'll find out soon enough!
Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote is minutes away, with rumors swirling about announcements focusing on artificial intelligence and Siri, Apple's languishing voice assistant. Speculation suggests a possible partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT, which could make Siri more intelligent and capable.
Additionally, we could see iPadOS enhancements, taking advantage of the powerful new Apple M4 chip in the iPad Pro for features like generative AI tools across various applications.
With a diverse group of experts, and editors on the scene in Cupertino, we're poised to analyze the news as it unfolds and assess the impact on Apple products in the coming year. Stay tuned for live updates and comprehensive coverage of the event as Apple unveils its latest innovations.
Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, wherever you are in the world – and welcome to TechRadar's live coverage of WWDC 2024.