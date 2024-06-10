Apple reveals Apple Intelligence as its gambit in the personal AI arena

Apple has unveiled its own spin of Artificial Intelligence (AI) - and it's called Apple Intelligence. As expected, it was unveiled at WWDC 2024 (you can follow all the announcements as they happen at our WWDC 2024 live blog).

Here's everything we know so far about Apple Intelligence, and how it integrates with Siri and other Apple products.

Apple Intelligence will be free for users with iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 Sequoia - all operating updates announced at WWDC 2024.

Bringing Apple Intelligence to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple has finally formally acknowledged that there's a bit of a generative AI storm raging outside and presented its own AI effort, Apple Intelligence, as well as new integration of existing third-party generative AI products. Apple declared that it intended its AI to be powerful, intuitive to use, deeply integrated (including at the hardware level), understanding of your personal context, and built to be private from the ground up.

As presented by Craig Federighi, Senior VP of Software Engineering at Apple, Apple Intelligence is meant to go beyond existing 'impressive chat tools' to really understand you and to be able to help you in ways that are most relevant at any given moment.

What Apple Intelligence will be capable of

Described as a 'personal intelligence system' that can operate across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, Apple Intelligence uses the generative AI models in combination with your personal context. It will be deeply woven into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, including at the hardware level. It's designed to make use of Apple silicon processors' capabilities to be able to process and create language and images, take actions on your behalf across apps, and speed up your everyday tasks.

Apple also went into some detail about keeping Apple Intelligence private, unveiling its new practice of Private Cloud Compute which enables your device to run larger models if needed thanks to special Apple Silicon servers while keeping your data secure. Apple also proclaimed that your data will never be stored and won't be accessible to Apple, but it will be accessible to independent security experts who can verify its privacy.

This story is breaking. We'll continue to update this article - and check out our WWDC 2024 live blog for all the breaking news