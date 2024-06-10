Apple Vision Pro finally gets global launch dates – and 4 cool new visionOS 2 tricks

At WWDC 2024 (you can follow the news as it happens in our WWDC 2024 liveblog) Apple has announced a slew of updates for its hardware, starting with the Apple Vision Pro, revealing not only new features coming in visionOS 2, but, finally a release date for non-US markets.

On June 28 the Apple Vision Pro is rolling out to China, Japan, and Singapore, and two weeks later on July 12 it’ll launch in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

We don’t have the precise prices for the Vision Pro in all those regions yet, but we do know that it'll start at £3,499 in the UK – as soon as WWDC is over the online Apple Store should be updated with all of these details. Just be warned – you should expect this VR headset to be pricey given that its US launch price was $3,499, which is around AU$6350.

As for new features, later this year the Vision Pro will receive the visionOS 2 update that adds some very cool tricks.

Our only gripe is these aren't the mega updates we would have expected from a version 2.0 release – feeling a little more like the features Meta would roll out to the Meta Quest 3 in its monthly Horizon OS updates (maybe combining two months worth of those into this one drop).

Spatial photos come for your flat snaps

Spatial photos on Vision Pro allow you to view snaps you’ve captured with your iPhone 15 Pro in a more realistic way – with the image incorporating depth to make it feel more like you’re viewing a memory rather than a plain old picture.

Make any photo spatial (Image credit: Apple)

Previously you had to specifically capture spatial photos, but visionOS 2 will use machine learning to add depth to previously flat images and bring them to life on the Apple headset – a major win for people with huge iCloud libraries of pics dating back decades.

Train travel mode

Travel mode, which allows you to use the headset while moving in a vehicle, also gets a boost.

Apple announced with visionOS 2 this mode will be optimized to work on trains as well as planes, finally allowing you to enjoy the Vision Pro’s immersive content on your land-based commute as well as in the air.

Mac virtual display enhancements

(Image credit: Future)

Those who use the Vision Pro in conjunction with a Mac for working will be able to enjoy new virtual display enhancements with visionOS 2.

Specifically, you’ll be able to make your virtual monitor a huge curved screen – which Apple described as being equivalent to having two 4K monitors side by side – or simply make it a little larger if the max virtual size would be overkill.

Whatever size you choose, alongside other windows you can open up in your virtual environment the screen real estate afforded by the Vision Pro is undoubtedly useful, and it looks set to cement the device as a world-class productivity machine.

Immersive video puts you into the movie (Image credit: Apple)

Apple also unveiled new tools for creatives. App makers will have new APIs and kits that will help them create innovative Vision Pro experiences – like a new tabletop tool that allows them to anchor the experience to a flat surface, which Apple noted is perfect for virtual board or card games.

Apple is also giving filmmakers the ability to create and view immersive 3D video on the headset, through partner Black Magic Design’s video-editing software.

This is both great news for creatives looking to explore new avenues, but also users who should soon be getting a bevy of new content for their headset.