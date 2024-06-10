macOS 15 Sequoia announced at Apple's WWDC 2024 event
Apple has announced macOS 15 for MacBooks and Macs at WWDC 2024
Apple has officially announced macOS 15 Sequoia at this year's WWDC 2024 event (you can follow all the announcements as they happen at our WWDC 2024 live blog), giving us an early look at the upcoming operating system for Macs and MacBooks.
Following on from macOS Sonoma, which was revealed at last year's WWDC, macOS 15 comes with a range of new features, many of which make use of Apple's AI tools, which were also announced at WWDC 2024.
What we know so far
These are the new features in macOS 15:
- Your iPhone screen can now be mirrored in macOS 15
- iPhone notifications are coming to Macs
- Improved windows layouts – drag a window to a side of your screen and macOS 15 will give you options for arranging windows
- You can replace backgrounds when using FaceTime
- Password app replaces Keychain, making it easier to arrange and sync your passwords – and this is also coming to iPhone, Vision Pro, iPads and even Windows PCs!
- Safari improvements
- New Reader mode for Safari which removes distractions
- Viewer feature detects a video on a website and makes it front and center
- Game Porting Toolkit 2 promises to bring more 'Advanced games' to Macs
- Will also make porting Mac games to iPhone and iPad easier
- Control is coming to Mac with ray tracing support
- Ubisoft is porting Assassin's Creed Shadows to both Mac and iPad
macOS 15 release date
As with previous releases, macOS 15 will initially be made available as a developer preview from today, June 10. This very early version is primarily aimed at app developers for them to test out – and you'll need to be signed up to the developer program, which costs money.
A free public beta will be rolled out later, followed by the final version, which Apple says will be out in the "fall", so expect it to come out around September or October of this year, based on previous macOS releases.
This story is breaking. We'll continue to update this article - and check out our WWDC 2024 live blog for all the breaking news
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. Ever since he got an Amiga A500+ for Christmas in 1991, he's loved using (and playing on) computers, and will talk endlessly about how The Secret of Monkey Island is the best game ever made.