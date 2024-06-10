macOS 15 Sequoia announced at Apple's WWDC 2024 event

Apple has officially announced macOS 15 Sequoia at this year's WWDC 2024 event (you can follow all the announcements as they happen at our WWDC 2024 live blog), giving us an early look at the upcoming operating system for Macs and MacBooks.

Following on from macOS Sonoma, which was revealed at last year's WWDC, macOS 15 comes with a range of new features, many of which make use of Apple's AI tools, which were also announced at WWDC 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

What we know so far

These are the new features in macOS 15:

Your iPhone screen can now be mirrored in macOS 15

iPhone notifications are coming to Macs

Improved windows layouts – drag a window to a side of your screen and macOS 15 will give you options for arranging windows

You can replace backgrounds when using FaceTime

Password app replaces Keychain, making it easier to arrange and sync your passwords – and this is also coming to iPhone, Vision Pro, iPads and even Windows PCs!

Safari improvements

New Reader mode for Safari which removes distractions

Viewer feature detects a video on a website and makes it front and center

Game Porting Toolkit 2 promises to bring more 'Advanced games' to Macs

Will also make porting Mac games to iPhone and iPad easier

Control is coming to Mac with ray tracing support

Ubisoft is porting Assassin's Creed Shadows to both Mac and iPad

(Image credit: Apple)

As with previous releases, macOS 15 will initially be made available as a developer preview from today, June 10. This very early version is primarily aimed at app developers for them to test out – and you'll need to be signed up to the developer program, which costs money.

A free public beta will be rolled out later, followed by the final version, which Apple says will be out in the "fall", so expect it to come out around September or October of this year, based on previous macOS releases.

This story is breaking. We'll continue to update this article - and check out our WWDC 2024 live blog for all the breaking news