iOS 18 confirmed: big upgrades are coming to Mail, Messages, Photos and more

Apple has officially announced iOS 18, the next version of its iPhone operating system, at WWDC 2024 (you can follow all the announcements as they happen at our WWDC 2024 live blog).

The huge software update will bring significant upgrades to core iPhone apps including Mail, Messages, Photos and Notes later this year, with many of these upgrades coming courtesy of Apple’s new AI feature set, Apple Intelligence.

Similar to Samsung’s Galaxy AI or Google’s Gemini suite, Apple Intelligence will be capable of quickly summarizing notes, messages, emails and notifications, as well as automatically transcribing voice recordings, editing the tone of emails, and streamlining your inbox in a manner akin to Gmail.

Mail, for instance, will soon be capable of categorizing your emails and providing easy-to-read digests, while the Photos app is being unified into a single view comprising a photo grid and a dates grid. You'll be able to filter photos by categories like screenshots and groups, and your iPhone will predict the photos you want to view when you open up the app.

Siri, specifically, is also being overhauled with Apple Intelligence to allow for better interaction with core iOS apps and Settings. The oft-derided voice assistant will soon be capable of performing much more varied – and, crucially, useful – tasks related to timekeeping, productivity and web browsing.



When it comes to non-AI features, iOS 18 will soon let you react to messages using any emoji in the Messages app, and you'll be able to schedule messages to send at a convenient time in the future. Apple is also adding new text formatting, so you'll be able to underline, strikethrough and bold your messages, as well as add new text formatting, like ripple effects.

For the first time, iOS 18 will also grant users the ability to rearrange app icons and widgets. You'll be able to position apps at the bottom or side of the screen, freeing up space for the wallpaper behind them. You'll also be able to trigger a new dark mode for app icons in iOS 18, as well as add color tints.

Control Center is also being upgraded in iOS 18. You'll soon be able to separate the Control Center into distinct function groups, like Media and Home, resize Control Center widgets, and edit which Control Center widgets appear on the Lock Screen.



Apple hasn’t yet shared a release date for iOS 18, though the company typically begins rolling out the latest version of its operating system alongside its new iPhones. The iPhone 16 line will almost certainly debut in September this year, so that’s when we expect iOS 18 to become available to download on compatible iPhone models.

