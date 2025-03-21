iOS 19: new features, a new design, and everything you need to know

Here’s what we’ve heard so far about the next major iOS update

Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi presenting customization options in iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
(Image credit: Apple)
Though we're still in the era of iOS 18, we're already hearing some key rumors about iOS 19, Apple's next major iPhone software update.

From speculation on new features to the possibility of a massive design overhaul, there's plenty of buzz already about what Apple could bring to its mobile operating system.

Furthermore, there could be huge new Apple Intelligence features on the way, with Siri specifically poised for a revamp.

Keep reading for an overview of everything you need to know so far about iOS 19.

  • What is it? The next major update to the iPhone’s operating system
  • When is it out? Probably September
  • Who will get it? If you bought a new iPhone in the last five years, you'll probably be able to upgrade to iOS 19

iOS 19: release date rumors

Customization options in iOS 18, as presented at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

iOS 18 was released in September 2024 (Image credit: Apple)

iOS 19 will probably launch in September 2025, alongside the expected iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and possible iPhone 17 Air.

Though we haven’t heard any solid rumors about exact release dates yet, Apple normally launches major version updates of iOS alongside that year’s iPhone lineup.

Likewise, we don’t know for sure when the iPhone 17 family will release, but Apple has stuck to September for many years, so this feels like a safe bet.

iOS 19: rumored new features

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

iOS 19 is expected to launch with a slew of useful new features, ranging from overhauled apps to an Apple Intelligence-powered Siri, finally.

A new camera app

A mockup showing a possible redesign for the iPhone's Camera app in iOS 19

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

iOS 19 could bring with it a redesigned camera app, taking design cues from visionOS.

We previously heard that this could be part of a wider UI redesign which would extend that VisionOS inspiration across the whole of iOS, but at the time of writing we’ve only seen supposed screenshots of the new camera app.

The redesigned app does away with the clutter of the current interface, instead using transparent icons and overlays to tuck options away into menus.

Apple Intelligence, meet Siri

An iPhone on a blue background showing the Siri logo

(Image credit: Apple)

Siri was due to get a major Apple Intelligence upgrade at some point during the iOS 18 life cycle, but Apple is now rumored to bring users this update later this year (as Daring Fireball reports)

To us, that suggests Siri could be getting its long-awaited overhaul with iOS 19, either at launch or during a mid-year update.

As we recently covered, Siri is well overdue a decent update – it’s currently struggling to answer even basic questions.

RCS encryption

Man using iMessage on an iPhone

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Tero Vesalainen)

Apple made waves late last year by enabling RCS messaging on iOS, but users were left without access to one of the main benefits of RCS – end-to-end encryption.

End-to-end encryption secures messages by scrambling them into code which is only decipherable by the sender and recipient – effectively meaning your message can’t be understood if intercepted.

We’re expecting a new RCS standard developed by the GSM Association and partners, including Apple, to come to iOS 19, finally giving Apple users the full capabilities of RCS.

AirPods could get live translation

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

As MacRumors recaps, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that AirPods may get the ability to translate spoken language in real-time thanks to a new Apple Intelligence feature in iOS 19.

Gurman is the foremost source for Apple rumors and insights, which lends this rumor some additional weight.

The way this supposedly works is by picking up speech with the AirPods microphones, and relaying the translated audio through the AirPods’ speakers. The AirPods wearer will then have their speech picked up and relayed by their iPhone speaker, theoretically enabling conversation.

There could also be attendant updates on the way to the iPhone's translation capabilities.

iOS 19: redesign rumors

Apple Vision OS app screen

iOS 19 could take inspiration from VisionOS (Image credit: Apple)

One of the biggest iOS 19 rumors we’ve seen so far concerns a design overhaul for Apple’s user interface, the likes of which we haven’t seen in over ten years.

Word of a redesign comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, so though this is still very much an unofficial rumor, there is some weight behind it. Gurman has a great track record, though he tends to gloss over times he has gotten things wrong.

iOS 19 has been rumored to bring with it the largest redesign to the iPhone software experience since iOS 7 launched alongside the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c.

This redesign may take cues from Apple Vision Pro’s visionOS software, introducing more circular elements and making use of transparent overlays.

We recently reported on a supposed leaked screenshot of a new camera app that follows this new visionOS-inspired design philosophy.

iOS 19: rumored compatible devices

The iPhone Xs against a bokeh outdoor background

iOS 19 may drop support for the iPhone Xs (Image credit: Future)

The list of devices compatible with iOS 19 will probably look similar to the list of devices compatible with iOS 18, though naturally expanded to include the iPhone 17 family.

Conversely, we may see Apple drop support for the oldest currently-supported iPhones – the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR.

However, this loss of support for the older iPhones isn’t assured – the models mentioned above were all eligible to upgrade to iOS 18, despite also being the oldest phones to run iOS 17.

In any case, it’s a fairly safe bet that all iPhones released alongside or after the iPhone 11 will support iOS 19.

What do you want to see on the best iPhones as a result of the iOS 19 update? Let us know in the comments below.

Jamie Richards
Jamie Richards
Mobile Computing Staff Writer

Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

