Apple just unveiled its 2025 Black Unity Collection, including an Apple Watch band that honors Black History Month

Apple just launched its 2025 Black Unity Collection.

There is a new Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch with a matching watch face.

This year's collection was inspired by the “rhythm of humanity.”

Ahead of Black History Month, which kicks off on February 1, Apple just unveiled its 2025 Black Unity Collection, consisting of a special-edition Apple Watch band, a watch face, and a wallpaper fit for the iPhone and iPad.

The collection honors Black History Month and celebrates black culture. According to Apple, this year’s drop is inspired by the “rhythm of humanity.” It’s aptly named Unity Rhythm and features black, green, and red, the colors of the Pan-African flag.

As with years past, Apple is supporting several organizations with grants alongside this collection dropping. Those include the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, the Battersea Arts Centre in London, the Music Forward Foundation in Los Angeles, the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, and The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2025 Black Unity Collection was designed by black creatives as well as allies at Apple.

The Black Unity Sport Loop for Apple Watch. (Image credit: Apple)

First up is the new Black Unity Sport Loop band for Apple Watch that’s up for order now at $49 in the United States, £49.00 in the UK, or AUS $69 in Australia. It also comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes to make it fit most Apple Watches. The Black Unity Sport Loop is a woven watch band that boasts a lenticular effect thanks to raised and recessed loops, some with green and others with red. When you’re wearing the band, the idea is that the colors will blend and move together, switching from green to red, with yellow appearing in the middle.

Arriving in a forthcoming software update for the Apple Watch Series 6 or newer is the Unity Rhythm watch face, which takes some cues from the Black Unity Sport Loop with numerals for the time appearing constructed from red, green, and yellow loops. Like other Apple Watch watch faces, when you raise the animated effect, the strands will come together to form the time, and Apple notes that “distinctive, rhythmic chimes” will mark every hour and a half hour.

A look at the Unity Rhythm watch face for Apple Watch. (Image credit: Apple)

A matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad, aptly named Unity Rhythm, will launch with a future software update, likely iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, which is currently in beta. The wallpaper uses the red, green, and yellow digital strands from the Unity Rhythm watch face to write out Unity.

So, while there is a bit of a wait to access the watch face and wallpapers, Apple is already taking orders for the Black Unity Sport Loop for Apple Watch at its online store. It will also begin arriving in Apple retail locations this week as well.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors