Act fast – if you're lucky, you can get a free limited-edition Apple Watch pin at the Apple Store today

April 24, 2015 – ten years ago today was the day the Apple Watch was launched. It changed the company’s product lineup forever, ushering in a compelling smartwatch for the masses. In the years that followed, it got wearers to try to close their rings daily. I’m one of them – in fact, I’ve worn an Apple Watch for ten years straight since my original 42mm Apple Watch Sport.

While you can earn a limited-edition award today on your Apple Watch, if you’re lucky enough and manage to make it to an Apple Store, you can score a physical piece of history: a pin that celebrates “Global Close All Your Rings Day,” and that looks mighty fine.

Similar to the enamel pins Apple distributes to in-person developers at WWDC or the ones you can purchase and then trade at Disney Parks around the world, this is a sizable pin adorned with colors and a graphic matching the limited-edition digital award.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

Much like the Activity Rings on your Apple Watch for Move, Exercise, and Stand, the design of the pin features the matching colors: reddish pink, lime green, and blue. You’ll see that you’ve crushed your goals and then some as well. It features a gold trimming around the edges, as well.

I made my way over to the Apple Store in Grand Central Terminal in New York City around midday, but sadly, there were no pins left. Apple says the pins are available at Apple Stores while supplies last, and all you need to do is go up to an employee and ask for one.

While Grand Central was all out, an employee was kind enough to let me see one of the pins they had secured earlier in the day. It looks quite lovely, and yes, it’s a rare free thing from Apple you can score. My colleague Lance Ulanoff did manage to get one from the flagship Apple Store on 5th Avenue in NYC.

Now, if you don’t manage to make it over to an Apple Store today or if you’re local spot is already out of the limited-edition pins, fear not. You can, of course, complete the Global Close All Your Rings Day challenge on your Apple Watch and score the digital award and some custom digital goodies. Think iMessage stickers that look quite delightful.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A quick look back

(Image credit: Jacob Krol)

Way back in 2015, I was in college, and I remember eagerly awaiting the delivery of a silver 42mm Apple Watch Sport. I was stoked and excited to have secured a launch-day delivery.

I screenshotted every bit of the setup process and even took some photos and videos on my iPhone 6. I remember using the smartwatch around campus, my first few calls, and even calling an Uber from my wrist. It also helped me get a bit more active, a trend that the Apple Watch still encourages me to do daily.

It’s probably the most personable and impactful piece of technology I’ve used. The evolution to a sleeker, more powerful, and even, dare I say, helpful wearable has been a unique thing to, ahem, watch.

Ten years with the Apple Watch have gone by quickly – I went from an original to the Series 3, then the Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Series 9, and finally the Series 10 and Ultra 2. I also reviewed the SE and the second-generation SE, somewhere in between.

I’m still as excited about the future of wearables as ever, and I hope they will eventually have even more standalone features. For now, though, the Apple Watch is an excellent communication tool with some fun apps and powerful activity tracking.

For those wondering, I currently use a Series 10 and Ultra 2 as my daily drivers.