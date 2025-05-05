This Apple Pride Month 2025 Apple Watch Band is unlike any before it
Celebrating individualism
Apple is getting ahead of 2025 Pride Month celebrations with an early reveal of a wild new watch band and some vibrant wallpapers.
Pride Month, which happens every June and celebrates LGBTQ+ communities, is always a month that embraces an array of colors, but this month's Apple Pride Month Collection adds a twist and nod to the "individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community," says Apple in a release.
Apple explained that the rainbow colors within each Sport Edition band start as individual color stripes. The bands are assembled by hand and compressed into their final shapes. Apple claims that this means, just like people, no two bands will be alike.
Those colors can also be found on the Pride Month Dynamic Apple Watch face and with special wallpapers for the iPhone and iPad. Colors and bands will move on the screen as the users and wearers move.
The watch face and wallpapers are free, but the band, available in small-to-medium lengths, medium-to-large lengths, and in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm watch face widths, will cost $49.
The band goes on sale next week, and the wallpapers and watch face will arrive soon with platform updates in iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5.
This latest Pride Band and face arrive as Apple is celebrating 10 years of the Apple Watch, a wearable that has become more than just a timepiece but also an important platform for supporting health, wellness, and fitness (along with personal style and maybe some social consciousness).
Apple's decision to move forward with a Pride Month collection in the US is notable as some major tech companies (looking at you, Google and Amazon) have scaled back Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts with moves that impact the LGBTQ+ population.
Apple has not done so and seems to be signaling that it will continue its support of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The release includes a line noting that "Apple is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities."
