Apple's first iOS 18.5 beta makes it easier to get the old-style Apple Mail back

iOS 18.5 makes it easier to simplify your Apple Mail experience on iPhone

The default Mail app got new categorization features in iOS 18.2

The latest beta repositions options to disable some of these features to more accessible locations

Apple has released the first beta of iOS 18.5 for developers, just days after issuing iOS 18.4 for public release, and it features a neat way to reverse a controversial change.

Though iOS 18.4 brought several new features to iPhone, like Priority Notifications and the charming Ambient Music feature, iOS 18.5 is thus far lighter on significant additions to the iPhone experience.

With that said, as 9to5Mac notes, the beta does seemingly make it easier to reverse a controversial change to the iPhone’s default Mail app.

The Mail app got a redesign in iOS 18.2, adding categories and Apple Intelligence features to what was previously one of Apple’s simplest mobile apps.

With email being one of the core functions of a modern smartphone, some users weren’t pleased with such a major shakeup – one Reddit thread on the r/iPhone subreddit, for instance, contains plenty of annoyed commenters bemoaning the new categorization features.

iOS 18.5 moves some options around, making it easier to switch back. Previously, a menu accessible at the top-right corner of the app’s homepage allowed users to switch between category view and list view, but now, options to disable Group by Sender and Contact Photos have been added.

This should make it quicker and easier for users to revert back to a simpler Mail app experience, while simultaneously making new features more accessible as and when they’re required.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s worth noting that Apple never made it impossible to disable the Mail features added in iOS 18.2 – these were always optional additions. Indeed, we've got a dedicated piece on how to turn off Mail categories on iPhone, or customize them to your needs, if you're not a fan of Apple's new default setup.

As for other aspects of the iOS 18.5 beta 1, the official release notes are pretty light on information. There are a few bug fixes for the Vision Pro app and Writing Tools Apple Intelligence feature, as well as the StoreKit developer framework.

Let us know how you feel about these changes to the Mail app, as well as anything else you’d like to see changed with iOS 18.5, in the comments below. We’ll have the latest updates as we hear them through our dedicated iOS coverage.