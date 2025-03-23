How to turn off Mail categories on iPhone, or customize them to your needs

If you’ve had an email account for any length of time, you’ll know how quickly your inbox can become cluttered and unruly. Trying to locate that important appointment or the latest demand from your boss can be a struggle when you’re overwhelmed with coupons, newsletters, social media updates, and receipts.

Fortunately, this is one area where Apple Intelligence can be a real lifesaver. Apple’s AI system includes all sorts of useful features for iPhones, including a better way to sort your emails. Specifically, Apple Intelligence can automatically sort your messages into relevant categories without you having to lift a finger.

These include Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. Primary is your main inbox, and it’s where you'll find personal messages and time-sensitive emails. Transactions houses confirmations, receipts, and shipping alerts, while Updates contains news, newsletters, and social updates. Finally, Promotions stores coupons and messages relating to sales.

In the below guide, we've broken down how to navigate Mail categorization on your iPhone, as well as how to turn off the feature if you're (understandably) not a fan of Apple's automatic tidying-up.

Apple’s Mail app

iOS 18.2 or later

An Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone

Quick steps

In the Transactions, Updates, or Promotions categories, open an email to get a “digest” view of all messages from that sender

You can change a sender’s category by tapping the Reply button and selecting Categorize Sender

To disable categories, tap the … button, then select List View

How to use the digest view

Digest view presents a sender’s emails in a list, allowing you to browse backwards and find past messages from them without having to use the search function.

1. Pick a category (Image: © Future) Tap one of the category icons at the top of the screen. This will automatically shift to the section you have selected.

2. Digest view When you view an email in any category other than Primary, Mail will show a “digest” view of messages from this sender.

3. Sender info The sender appears in a box at the top, with a note on how many messages you’ve received from them. You can scroll back through past messages to see more from the same sender.

4. View all messages There’s a small up/down arrow near the top of the page. Tap this to change from the selected category to all messages from this sender.

5. Not for Primary mail Note that this digest view doesn’t appear in the Primary category.

How to change a sender’s category

Apple Intelligence usually puts emails in the right categories, but if you find that it's got something wrong, you can manually move a message to the correct place.

1. Reply (Image: © Future) In the Primary category, open a message and tap the Reply button (it’s a leftward-facing arrow in the bottom toolbar).

2. Categorize Sender From here, select Categorize Sender in the list of options, then tap a category from the list. Alternatively, instead of tapping a category, you can select Automatically to let iOS decide which category to use for you.

3. Alternative method Things work a little differently if you are trying to change the category of a message in the Transactions, Updates, or Promotions sections. Instead, tap a message in one of these categories to open it.

4. Finish up Tap … in the top-right corner, then select Categorize Sender. Now choose a category from the list or pick Automatically to let iOS handle the categorization on your behalf.

How to disable Mail categories

Categories not your thing? It just takes a couple of quick taps to disable them and get back to a traditional inbox view.

1. Disable all categories (Image: © Future) Regardless of which category you are in, tap the … button in the top-right corner, then select List View. This will disable all categories.

2. Restore categories To restore categories, tap … again and choose Categories.

3. Show all mail You can also view all your mail in an uncategorized view without having to disable categories. Simply tap the selected category at the top of your screen. For instance, if you are in the Transactions category, tap Transactions again. This will reveal a previously hidden All Mail category on the right-hand side of the categories list.