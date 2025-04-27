I used automation to improve how I use Gmail - and so can you

Gmail is one of the most popular email provider options in the world - at the last big count, there were 2.5 billion active Gmail users worldwide.

I’m one of those users, and I have personal and business accounts, and between the two, I probably receive at least 150 emails daily, most of which are unimportant.

Six months ago, to separate “good” and “bad” emails, I began using automation to clear my Gmail inboxes - and so should you.

By using automation, I’ve eliminated repetitive tasks that used to consume minutes each day and improved my organization. I have also been able to lower my stress, which is perhaps the most crucial advantage.

Rather than searching for a single solution, I implemented a comprehensive system using Gmail's native features alongside strategic third-party tools.

Here's my blueprint:

The foundation of my system relies on Gmail's powerful filtering capabilities, which allow for a highly organized inbox.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've created filters that automatically sort emails by sender type, applying color-coded labels to visually distinguish different categories of messages, such as work-related, personal, and promotional.

This method not only helps me skip the inbox for non-urgent communications but also automatically archives routine notifications, keeping my inbox clutter-free.

After auditing my inbox for a week, I identified patterns in my messages, which led to the creation of filters based on sender domains and keywords in subject lines. This tailored approach ensures that important emails are prioritized.

Gmail's built-in templates feature has been invaluable, allowing me to quickly respond to common scenarios, such as meeting scheduling, project updates, and customer service inquiries.

Additionally, I’ve learned to use Gmail’s search operators effectively, significantly reducing the time spent locating specific messages.

Some of my most-used operators include:

` from:name ` to find messages from specific senders

` to find messages from specific senders ` has:attachment ` to locate emails with files

` to locate emails with files ` after:2025/01/01 before:2025/02/01 ` to find messages from a specific timeframe

` to find messages from a specific timeframe `is:unread label:important` to find unread priority messages

Finally, I now take advantage of keyboard shortcuts. As a result, my email process has sped up significantly and has eliminated countless mouse clicks from my daily routine. The most valuable shortcuts in my workflow are:

` c ` to compose a new message

` to compose a new message ` r ` to reply

` to reply ` f ` to forward

` to forward ` e ` to archive

` to archive ` # ` to delete

` to delete ` / ` to search

` to search `k` and `j` to navigate between messages

While Gmail's native features are powerful, I've found tremendous value in three additional tools: Boomerang, TextExpander, and Todoist.

Boomerang

(Image credit: Boomerang)

Boomerang has been an absolute game-changer for my Gmail workflow! The "return later" feature has transformed my inbox management. My inbox used to be cluttered with messages I couldn't act on immediately but didn't want to forget.

Response tracking has saved me from awkward follow-up situations countless times. Last week, I sent a time-sensitive proposal for work and set Boomerang to remind me if they didn't reply within two days. When the reminder appeared, I sent a gentle follow-up.

I've also fallen in love with the Respondable feature. As I drafted an important pitch yesterday, the AI suggested tweaking my subject line and shortening a few sentences. The resulting email got an immediate response!

My team meetings are easier to schedule, too - with the one-click meeting tool, I've eliminated those endless back-and-forth emails trying to find a time that works.

These features save at least five hours weekly, making my communications feel much more organized and professional.

TextExpander

I can't believe how TextExpander has revolutionized my daily communications! For years, I was stuck copying and pasting the same responses or typing identical explanations to clients.

Now, I've built a personal library of snippets, saving me hours every week. Just yesterday, I typed "thanks" and instantly expanded a perfectly formatted thank-you email with all my contact details included.

The customization options have been game-changing for my workflow. I created a snippet for project proposals. When I type “proposal,” it inserts my standard template with cursor positions that automatically jump to the areas I need to personalize. I’ve also set up snippets with fill-in fields for client names and project details.

The versatility across platforms has been the most significant surprise benefit. I use TextExpander everywhere - in my email, of course, but also in Word when drafting contracts, in our team's Slack channels, and even on my phone when responding to clients on the go. I've created snippets for social media posts that I can trigger in any browser window.

Honestly, I can't imagine returning to working without it - TextExpander has become as essential to my workflow as my coffee in the morning!

Todoist Gmail Integration

(Image credit: Todolist)

I've completely transformed my email management since discovering the Todoist Gmail integration.

Before, I constantly switched between my inbox and task manager, wasting precious time and often missing important follow-ups.

Now, I've bridged that gap entirely - when client emails flood my inbox each morning, I convert the actionable items into tasks with just two clicks. Each task automatically includes a link to the original email—such a lifesaver when I need context later.

I installed the Chrome extension rather than the Workspace add-on since I primarily work from my laptop, and it's been seamlessly integrated into my workflow.

What I love most is how I can track, prioritize, and complete tasks without ever leaving Gmail. For urgent client requests, I add high-priority flags and specific due dates for urgent client requests, which has eliminated those embarrassing "sorry for the delay" responses I used to send.

My team has embraced it too - when I receive project requests that belong to my colleagues, I assign them directly from my inbox, add clarifying notes, and can track their progress in Todoist.

The real-time syncing across my devices means I can manage follow-ups from my phone while commuting or from my tablet during meetings.

Since implementing this system, my workday feels considerably more organized. I've significantly reduced those panicked "I forgot to reply to that important email" moments, and I'm focusing on actual work instead of constantly managing my inbox.

The time saved from not manually creating tasks has been substantial, probably saving me an hour each day.

For someone like me who regularly deals with email overload, this integration has been the streamlined solution I desperately needed to stay focused and ensure nothing important slips through the cracks.

Take it slow

The bottom line: Taking a measured approach before diving into Gmail automation is super helpful for your productivity and digital well-being! When you start slow, you really get to know your email habits and discover what truly needs automating. Plus, it keeps things simple and manageable.