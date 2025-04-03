It's not just you – a weird iOS 18.4 bug is downloading random apps to some people’s iPhones

Some iPhone users have seen random apps appear on their devices

Many apps were previously deleted but others are totally new to the users

The bug might be caused by updating to iOS 18.4

Every now and then, a strange iOS bug comes along that brings back long-lost items, seemingly from the dead. We’ve seen this kind of behavior before with deleted photos, and now it looks like iOS 18.4 is mysteriously resurrecting old iPhone apps that some users removed many moons ago.

As spotted by MacRumors, the issue has been documented by users posting on Reddit and Apple’s official support forums. There, people have been describing how their iPhones began automatically downloading apps after they were updated to iOS 18.4.

Interestingly, while some users reported that the apps in question had once been on their devices but have since been deleted, other iPhone owners claimed that the apps were entirely new to them.

For example, Reddit user EagleEyedTiger7 stated that their iPhone “randomly” downloaded the Last War game after updating to iOS 18.4. In response, user schulze1 said the same thing had happened to them and that “I’ve never had that app installed before.”

A strange situation

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

On first glance, it might appear that the issue relates to the Automatic Downloads setting in Apple’s App Store. This enables Apple devices to automatically download apps and games that have been installed on other Apple products you own, even if they have never been added to the device you are currently using.

However, several users claimed that their iPhone is the only Apple device they own, meaning the apps could not have been downloaded in this way.

We also do not have many details about whether the bug is only affecting people with certain iPhones, users who are located in specific regions, or people who have taken any other steps. It’s also unclear how widespread the issue is.

For now, the main solution is simply to delete the unwanted apps from your device. Hopefully, Apple will soon roll out a fix that stops random apps from appearing on people’s iPhones, but for now we’ll just have to wait.