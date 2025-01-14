Apple Watch Ultra 3 could bring a massive health upgrade

A new Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 are tipped for launch in September

Both could feature high blood pressure detection

It would work similarly to Apple's sleep apnea detection, without giving specific readings

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 tipped for launch in September 2025 could both feature Apple's long-awaited high blood pressure detection feature, according to the latest reports.

This week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple's 2025 slate includes plans to upgrade all three of the best Apple Watch models on the market, the Series line, Ultra, and Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch SE 3 might be the only one getting a redesign, but Gurman says the more premium models may both benefit from a hefty health upgrade.

Gurman says "it's likely" both will feature Apple's rumored high blood pressure detection, along with bolstered satellite tech and 5G, but what could the health upgrade mean for Apple Watch?

Apple Watch Ultra 3's biggest upgrade

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't the first time we've heard about high blood pressure monitoring on the Apple Watch, but this latest leak might be our clearest sign yet that 2025 is the year.

Gurman outlined details about the high blood pressure monitoring late in 2024 and admitted it'll work a lot like the sleep apnea detection feature.

Crucially, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 won't be able to give you specific readings for blood pressure, either diastolic or systolic levels, likely due to the limitations of LED readings. Most smartwatches struggle with accurate blood pressure readings, with the exception of the Huawei Watch D2, which uses a physical cuff. Instead, Apple Watches will apparently be able to inform users if they're in a state of hypertension, without specifics.

As Gurman outlines, Apple is also still hard at work on noninvasive blood-glucose tracking, the holy grail of smartwatch innovation that continues to allude Cupertino.

