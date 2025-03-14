Believe it, baby: Ted Lasso season 4 is officially in development for Apple TV+ – and Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the titular soccer coach

Ted Lasso season 4 is officially in the works for Apple TV+

The announcement was made today (March 14) and its scripts are currently being written

Rumors of a fourth season had circulated online for well over a year

It's official: Ted Lasso is dusting off his vizor and whistle to return for a fourth season on Apple TV+.

In a press release, Apple confirmed it's kicked off development on another installment of one of its most successful TV Originals. Jason Sudeikis, who played the titular US soccer coach in the sports comedy's first three seasons, will reprise his multi-award-winning role in Ted Lasso season 4, too.

In a statement accompanying the reveal, Sudeikis, who also executively produces one of the best Apple TV+ shows ever made, teased what to expect from the series' forthcoming chapter.

"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap',” Sudeikis wrote, "Season four [will see] the folks at AFC Richmond learn to 'leap before they look' [and] discovering that, wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be."

"Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ Head of Programming, also said in a statement. "Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."

The revelation that a fourth season is in active development isn't a complete shock. Ever since Ted Lasso season 3 ended in May 2023, rumors have circulated that another installment would be greenlit. After all, until Ted Lasso was dethroned by Severance last month, it was the most-watched Apple TV Original of all-time. It also won numerous awards across all three seasons – clearly, it was in Apple's best interests to continue to story of Ted in a different capacity or AFC Richmond in a spin-off project.

Is Ted Lasso heading back to AFC Richmond?

Ted Lasso won't be taking charge of AFC Richmond again in the show's fourth chapter (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Full spoilers follow for Ted Lasso season 3.

That's the biggest question on everyone's minds following this announcement. AFC Richmond missed out on a shock, not to mention first-ever, English Premier League title during the final round of matches in season 3 episode 12, so there's an argument to be made that Ted has unfinished business with the Greyhounds.

Despite heading back to the US in the season 3 finale, many had hoped he'd be reunited with Coach Beard, Nate Shelley, and Roy Kent at Nelson Road in the show's next chapter. But, he won't be making an unexpected comeback to AFC Richmond – and there's a very big reason why.

Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 … and he’s got a new team New episode with Jason Sudeikis!! Video drops 9:30amET on YouTubeListen early NOW on Wondery+ pic.twitter.com/XxeZ4YomBwMarch 14, 2025

Speaking on the New Heights Show (see above), aka the podcast helmed by the Kelce brothers Travis and Jason, Sudeikis confirmed that the eponymous soccer coach would be taking charge of a women's team in season 4. That means that, unless he's joined stateside by any members of Richmond's coaching staff, it's incredibly unlikely that any of the show's supporting cast of characters, all of whom we fell in love with, will appear in the series' next entry.

That said, Deadline reports that Juno Temple, who played Keeley in seasons 1 through 3, is in negotiations to reprise her role. So, there may be one other familiar face to look forward to seeing again.

If Temple doesn't sign on to appear, at least there'll be some continuity behind the scenes. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel are all back to executive produce the show alongside Sudeikis. Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent and co-penned multiple episodes of Ted Lasso's first three seasons, is also returning in writing and producing capacities. Bill Lawrence, who co-created Ted Lasso for one of the world's best streaming services, won't be part of season 4's main backroom team, but he'll executively produce it through his Doozer Productions company.

As for a filming start date, that's an unknown quantity. Last October, it was suggested that the cameras could start rolling on a rumored fourth season in January 2025. That always seemed like a pipe-dream of a production start date and that's certainly proved to be the case – as of mid-March, Sudeikis told the New Heights podcast that the scripts are still being penned. In short: it could be a while before principal photography gets underway and even longer before Ted's next adventure begins. Let's hope it's a goal-den opportunity for him to finally win something whenever it is released.