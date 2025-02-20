Severance is officially more popular than Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and I completely understand why

Apple TV+ has revealed that Severance is now its most-watched show ever

It has even beaten the likes of Ted Lasso , with season 2 drawing in record-breaking viewers

Apple TV+'s head of programming described Severance as a "cultural phenomenon"

It's official, Severance season 2 has become the most-watched show on Apple TV+, dethroning the beloved Ted Lasso and breaking records for one of the best streaming services. And honestly, it's easy to see why.

Viewers love the nonstop mystery in Severance, and TechRadar's streaming team has also enjoyed diving into this brilliant show. We've been speculating about what the goats in Severance mean and other major Severance theories, so it's no surprise that so many eyes are on this compelling story about a very suspicious corporation and its employees. I'm not sure I could love it more, and I put together five reasons why I’m obsessed with Severance that fully express how much it means to me.

As Deadline exclusively reports: "According to the streamer, Severance has broken Apple TV+ records, launching as the platform’s #1 series in history based on number of unique viewers from Jan. 17 through Feb. 17, 2025."

What has Apple TV+ said about Severance's success?

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) A photo posted by on

News of Severance becoming Apple TV+'s most-watched show was announced on social media, where they shared a clip from Severance season 2, episode 1 to celebrate the huge achievement.

It's impossible to avoid the promotional material for Severance season 2; they've taken over Grand Central Station in a pop-up event, and even Apple CEO Tim Cook got involved in a social media post, and all this has really paid off.

“We have long admired Ben’s extraordinary gift for original and immersive storytelling, and with he and Dan at the helm, Severance has proven to be an extraordinary success and a cultural phenomenon,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said. “The series has become an obsession for audiences all over the world and we can’t wait for people to continue to experience all the masterful twists and turns as the rest of the season unfolds.”

Ted Lasso remains one of our best Apple TV Plus shows, but I am thrilled that Severance has done so well. I'm already excited for season 3, whenever we get that!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors