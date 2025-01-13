Severance 's creator has debunked one wild fan theory ahead of season 2's debut

Dan Erickson humorously labeled the particular hypothesis as "ridiculous"

He also suggested that the hit Apple TV Original won't answer every question that fans have

Three years have passed since Severance's first season ended, so fans have had plenty of time to come up with some outlandish theories about the hit Apple TV Original.

Of the seemingly infinite amount of online fan theories that have emerged, though, there's only one that creator Dan Erickson has amusingly called "ridiculous". Indeed, speaking to me ahead of Severance season 2's debut this Friday (January 17), Erickson debunked one wild fan hypothesis that, surprisingly, actually has ties to the man himself.

Asked for some examples of the strangest comments or theories he's seen or heard, the Apple TV Plus show's head writer replied: "Well, I've heard people say that they think I based Rick [played by Michael Chernus] on myself, which I think is ridiculous! Hey, just because he's well-dressed writer, it doesn't mean I've written myself into my own show."

For those who need a reminder: Rick – full name Ricken Hale – is the husband of Devon, aka Mark Scout's sister, and a published self-help author. His in-universe book, 'The You You Are, A Spiritual Biography of You', becomes something of a manifesto to Lumon Industries' Macrodafa Refinement team, of which Mark's 'innie' is a part of, who – spoilers! – eventually and openly revolt against the clandestine biotechnological megacorporation in the season 1 finale. Despite what some fans believe, though, Erickson didn't serve as the inspiration for Rick, so that's one conspiracy theory that we can strike off the list!

'Part of the fun is letting people speculate and come up with their own interpretation'

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

One of the best Apple TV Plus shows' fanbases have come up with some absolutely fascinating theories since the mystery thriller initially premiered in February 2022. And, while viewers continued to analyze one of 2025's most anticipated shows in the three-year gap between season 1 and its forthcoming sequel, the theory mill has gone into overdrive ever since Severance season 2's first trailer dropped in October 2024. Things escalated further with the launch of Severance season 2's official trailer two months later, too, as fans picked through every second of footage to try and determine what'll happen in the show's sophomore outing.

If you're hoping that season 2 and future installments will confirm or disprove every theory that fans have concocted, though, you'll want to check your expectations. Responding to my query about how Erickson strikes a balance between expanding on or unraveling certain mysteries, and leaving others open to audience interpretation, he said: "It's funny because, as a kid doing my homework, I always made sure to show all of my work so my teacher knew I'd done everything correctly.

We haven't figured everything out, but we're getting there Dan Erickson, Severance's creator

"Now, because we take great care to intricately figure all of these things out and answer every question [that fans have], my impulse is to put that work on the screen. I want to tell the audience everything. Oftentimes, Ben [Still, director/executive producer] has to be there to put a hand on my shoulder and say 'it's okay to leave some things left unsaid'.

"Part of the fun is letting people speculate and come up with their own interpretation, or they can find their own way to what we were saying and meet us in the middle," he added. "So, I've learned a lot about restraint from Ben, and we still have conversations about which questions we want to answer. We haven't figured everything out, but we're getting there."

Before the highly-rated series returns, read my Severance season 2 review to get an insight into its first four episodes. Once you have, read on for more Severance coverage from me and the wider TechRadar team.