Severance is streaming for free on Roku right now ahead of its season 2 premiere

Severance season 1 is streaming for free on Roku

It's available until January 19, right before the season 2 premiere

Severance season 2 is streaming from January 17, only on Apple TV Plus

Severance season 2 is right around the corner, and if you don't have an Apple TV Plus subscription you can now watch the first season on Roku. It's only available for a limited time, though, as episodes are only available until January 19, slightly after the season 2 premiere on January 17. So Roku is giving you the weekend to catch up!

Since this is a show I can't stop talking about, I'd definitely urge people to give Severance a go. It's one of the best shows I've seen in years, and fellow TechRadar entertainment writer Tom Power agrees in his glowing 4.5 star Severance season 2 review. It's one of our best Apple TV Plus shows, and it's going from strength to strength.

Should I get an Apple TV Plus subscription?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

While I'm keen for everyone to watch Severance, especially while it's freely available, that doesn't mean I'm discouraging people from signing up to Apple TV Plus. Quite the opposite in fact, as hopefully that excellent first season and gripping finale will have you rushing to join me in watching season 2.

While it's my favorite show in some time, and nothing has come close to beating it, Apple TV Plus is home to so much more, which is why we crowned it our Streaming Service of the Year in 2024.

Apple TV Plus is home to hits like Slow Horses, which has recently been renewed again, comedy gem Ted Lasso, the creepy Servant, and intriguing sci-fi mystery Silo. There's plenty to enjoy, and if you're new to the streaming service, you can sign up and get the first three months free until February 3.

We've also put together all the ways you can get an Apple TV Plus free trial, and there are some great deals you can take advantage of here.

You might also like