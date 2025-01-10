Severance is streaming for free on Roku right now ahead of its season 2 premiere
Lumon Industries is opening its doors to a wider audience
- Severance season 1 is streaming for free on Roku
- It's available until January 19, right before the season 2 premiere
- Severance season 2 is streaming from January 17, only on Apple TV Plus
Severance season 2 is right around the corner, and if you don't have an Apple TV Plus subscription you can now watch the first season on Roku. It's only available for a limited time, though, as episodes are only available until January 19, slightly after the season 2 premiere on January 17. So Roku is giving you the weekend to catch up!
Since this is a show I can't stop talking about, I'd definitely urge people to give Severance a go. It's one of the best shows I've seen in years, and fellow TechRadar entertainment writer Tom Power agrees in his glowing 4.5 star Severance season 2 review. It's one of our best Apple TV Plus shows, and it's going from strength to strength.
Should I get an Apple TV Plus subscription?
While I'm keen for everyone to watch Severance, especially while it's freely available, that doesn't mean I'm discouraging people from signing up to Apple TV Plus. Quite the opposite in fact, as hopefully that excellent first season and gripping finale will have you rushing to join me in watching season 2.
While it's my favorite show in some time, and nothing has come close to beating it, Apple TV Plus is home to so much more, which is why we crowned it our Streaming Service of the Year in 2024.
Apple TV Plus is home to hits like Slow Horses, which has recently been renewed again, comedy gem Ted Lasso, the creepy Servant, and intriguing sci-fi mystery Silo. There's plenty to enjoy, and if you're new to the streaming service, you can sign up and get the first three months free until February 3.
We've also put together all the ways you can get an Apple TV Plus free trial, and there are some great deals you can take advantage of here.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.