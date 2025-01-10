Severance creator 'has a sense' of what the Apple TV Plus show's final scene will be – and how many seasons would be 'ideal' to reach it

- Severance's creator already knows how the Apple TV Original will end
Severance creator Dan Erickson says he already knows how the hit Apple TV Plus series will end.
Speaking to TechRadar ahead of Severance season 2's launch, Erickson also confirmed that he "had a sense" of what the highly-rated show's final scene will be. However, while Erickson also admitted he'd talked to director/fellow producer Ben Stiller and Apple executives about what would be the "ideal" number of seasons needed to tell Severance's story, he wouldn't be drawn on how many it would need.
Erickson discussed the mystery thriller's future with me in the wake of Stiller's own comments on the matter. In November 2024, Stiller told Collider that work on a third season was already in its early stages – remarks that all but confirm another installment is on the way, even if Apple hasn't officially announced it yet.
Armed with that information, I asked Erickson if Severance season 3 may be the show's final entry. And, if he couldn't say, whether he knew how many seasons it would take to wrap up its story and/or if he'd already planned the Apple TV Original's final scene.
"Yeah," he replied. "I have a sense of what the final scene will be and, in terms of a number of seasons, kind of where I see it all landing on a character level.
"We've certainly talked about what we see as the ideal run of the show, Erickson continued. "But, from the beginning, we also wanted to be flexible enough that, if something came along that surprised us [narratively], and we fell in love with a certain storytelling element or a character, we'd want to spend more time with these things or these people. So, we wanted to create a flexible plan that we could turn to if we had any ideas [of where we could take these things].
"I won't say how many seasons we're thinking we'll last for," he added, "But we have that idea in mind, and we're also down to roll with the punches a little bit."
We don't have much longer to wait for one of the best Apple TV Plus shows' long-awaited second seasons to drop. Indeed, Severance's sophomore outing will make its worldwide debut on one of the world's best streaming services on Friday, January 17. Before it premieres, read my Severance season 2 review to get the spoiler-light lowdown on its first four episodes – and check back in with me in the run-up to release for more exclusive coverage from my chats with Erickson and the show's cast.
