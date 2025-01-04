Everything new on Apple TV Plus in January 2025

Severance season 2 is the most anticipated Apple TV Plus release for this month

Mark S holding a red ball while smiling and sitting down in Severance season 2
Severance's highly anticipated second season makes its debut in mid-January (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Happy New Year, everyone! 2025 is officially here and that means it's time to start getting excited about all of the new movies and TV shows that'll be released over the next 12 months.

Where Apple TV Plus is concerned, there'll be lots that'll be worth watching on TechRadar's 2024 Streaming Service of the Year award winner in the weeks and months to come. With Apple TV Plus set to be free to watch this weekend (January 3 through 5), you can also try it out and see if it's worth signing up for a subscription before the tech giant's 2025 movie and TV line-up kicks into gear.

You'll want to test out one of the world's best streaming services for free while you can, too, because there are a number of hotly anticipated releases set to arrive this month, including the long overdue arrival of Severance season 2. Here, then, is everything confirmed to be arriving on Apple's streaming platform before February 1.

January 3

Juliette Nichols wearing a spacesuit and walking across an arid plain in Silo season 2

Silo season 2 continues with its eighth episode on January 3 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Silo season 2 episode 8

January 10

Juliette sits down in a new silo in Silo season 2

Silo season 2's penultimate chapter lands on January 10 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Silo season 2 episode 9

January 17

Seth Milchick holding up a blue note with writing on it in Severance season 2

Severance season 2 finally makes its debut on January 17 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Severance season 2 episode 1
  • Silo season 2 episode 10

January 22

A promo for Prime Target, showing main character Edward reading a book

Prime Target's first two episodes premiere on Apple TV Plus on January 22 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Prime Target episodes 1 and 2

January 24

Helly and Mark stand in a dark Lumon Industries hallway in Severance season 2

What secrets await Helly and Mark in Severance season 2 episode 2? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Eva the Owlet season 2 episodes 1 to 9
  • Severance season 2 episode 2

January 29

Two characters explaining something in Mythic Quest season 4

Celebrated comedy series Mythic Quest returns with a two-episode premiere for its fourth season (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episodes 1 and 2
  • Prime Target episode 3

January 31

Helly, Mark, Irving, and Dylan wearing winter clothing in Severance season 2

Staring into the distance waiting for Severance season 2's third entry like... (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Severance season 2 episode 3

For more Apple TV Plus-based coverage, read our guides on the best Apple TV Plus movies, best Apple TV Plus shows, Foundation season 3, and Slow Horses season 5.

