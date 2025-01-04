Everything new on Apple TV Plus in January 2025

Happy New Year, everyone! 2025 is officially here and that means it's time to start getting excited about all of the new movies and TV shows that'll be released over the next 12 months.
Where Apple TV Plus is concerned, there'll be lots that'll be worth watching on TechRadar's 2024 Streaming Service of the Year award winner in the weeks and months to come. With Apple TV Plus set to be free to watch this weekend (January 3 through 5), you can also try it out and see if it's worth signing up for a subscription before the tech giant's 2025 movie and TV line-up kicks into gear.
You'll want to test out one of the world's best streaming services for free while you can, too, because there are a number of hotly anticipated releases set to arrive this month, including the long overdue arrival of Severance season 2. Here, then, is everything confirmed to be arriving on Apple's streaming platform before February 1.
January 3
- Silo season 2 episode 8
January 10
- Silo season 2 episode 9
January 17
- Severance season 2 episode 1
- Silo season 2 episode 10
January 22
- Prime Target episodes 1 and 2
January 24
- Eva the Owlet season 2 episodes 1 to 9
- Severance season 2 episode 2
January 29
- Mythic Quest season 4 episodes 1 and 2
- Prime Target episode 3
January 31
- Severance season 2 episode 3
