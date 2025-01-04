Everything new on Apple TV Plus in January 2025

Severance's highly anticipated second season makes its debut in mid-January

Happy New Year, everyone! 2025 is officially here and that means it's time to start getting excited about all of the new movies and TV shows that'll be released over the next 12 months.

Where Apple TV Plus is concerned, there'll be lots that'll be worth watching on TechRadar's 2024 Streaming Service of the Year award winner in the weeks and months to come. With Apple TV Plus set to be free to watch this weekend (January 3 through 5), you can also try it out and see if it's worth signing up for a subscription before the tech giant's 2025 movie and TV line-up kicks into gear.

You'll want to test out one of the world's best streaming services for free while you can, too, because there are a number of hotly anticipated releases set to arrive this month, including the long overdue arrival of Severance season 2. Here, then, is everything confirmed to be arriving on Apple's streaming platform before February 1.

January 3

Silo season 2 continues with its eighth episode on January 3 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Silo season 2 episode 8

January 10

Silo season 2's penultimate chapter lands on January 10 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Silo season 2 episode 9

January 17

Severance season 2 finally makes its debut on January 17 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Severance season 2 episode 1

Silo season 2 episode 10

January 22

Prime Target's first two episodes premiere on Apple TV Plus on January 22 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Prime Target episodes 1 and 2

January 24

What secrets await Helly and Mark in Severance season 2 episode 2? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Eva the Owlet season 2 episodes 1 to 9

Severance season 2 episode 2

January 29

Celebrated comedy series Mythic Quest returns with a two-episode premiere for its fourth season (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Mythic Quest season 4 episodes 1 and 2

Prime Target episode 3

January 31

Staring into the distance waiting for Severance season 2's third entry like... (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Severance season 2 episode 3

