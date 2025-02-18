Severance season 2 is a big Apple TV+ hit – here are 5 reasons why I’m obsessed with it

Severance fans waited three long years for the Apple TV+ show to return, during which time we had to entertain ourselves with other things. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options thanks to the best Apple TV+ shows and best Apple TV+ movies on offer, so I was able to discover some other great shows like Silo, which became my most-loved sci-fi show after Fallout.

I am very relieved to report that Severance season 2 was worth the agonizing wait, where they tormented us with that cliffhanger everyone was talking about. Now that the lives of the "innies" and "outies" have collided, things are getting a lot more complicated to the point where Severance gave us its scariest moment yet.

Here's five reasons why Severance season 2 is so good.

1. The new opening titles

I previously covered the five major clues that the Severance season 2 opening titles give us because I was so obsessed with the new look. Change can be hard, and as much as I did love the Emmy-winning original, this new one is just as cool. I'm a big fan of the body horror elements here, and once again I refuse to hit that 'skip intro' button because I like to enjoy them every time I watch, much like Netflix's BoJack Horseman. When so much effort has gone into the titles, it seems a shame not to enjoy them.

If you didn't know, both Severance title sequences were designed by Oliver Latta, who goes by his online alias as Extraweg. He specializes in surreal animation, so he's the perfect fit for this series. Now I can't wait to see what the Severance season 3 titles look like!

2. So much mystery to unravel

Whether it's compiling the best Severance goat theories or trying to work out what Cold Harbor is, the streaming team has been trying to piece together the puzzle. Severance can definitely frustrate me at times as it's known for its cliffhanger endings and sudden reveals, but that's part of the reason it's so good. I've never been so invested in a show, something about it just reels me in and keeps me guessing and I'm so pleased to see it's starting to get more attention from TV fans.

I do hope we'll get some answers this season but considering the show isn't done yet, and work is underway on Severance season 3, I'm guessing we'll have to be patient before we learn what Lumon is really up to.

3. The acting is somehow even better this season

In my opinion, everyone in Severance is perfectly cast, but there have been some really stand-out moments in season 2. Everyone is talking about Tramell Tillman's eerie Seth Milchick, and he does a great job of showcasing such a layered character. Something is going on with him, and we've seen his cheery managerial facade slip a few times. Recently, he told TechRadar that his character "has got a lot of work to do." How you interpret that is up to you!

Meanwhile, many of the cast are taking on dual roles this season as we're starting to learn more about their two very different personas; the innies and the outies. Since Helly was revealed to be Helena Eagan, we've seen Britt Lower taking on a much darker side to her character and I've loved seeing it. Likewise, the lines are blurring for Mark, and Adam Scott's portrayal of both his innie and outie's ongoing torment is stunning to watch. I'm hoping we see more of outie Irving soon too, because his character interests me very much.

4. It has a great companion podcast that the cast and crew appear on

I listen to podcasts a lot, so you can imagine my delight when the official Severance podcast was launched, featuring Ben Stiller and Adam Scott as hosts. Each week, they break down a new episode and invite guests to join them, and I have found myself listening to it immediately after the newest episode has been released. It's great if you love theories and behind-the-scenes looks, and Severance is 100% the kind of show that you can really analyze if you want to.

Guests so far have included all of MDR (so that's Britt Lower, John Turturro, and Zach Cherry), Devon and Ricken (Jen Tullock and Michael Chernus), and series creator Dan Erickson, so it's a must-listen if you're keen to explore more of the Severance universe.

5. It has spawned plenty of theory threads and memes for me to enjoy

TV shows are nothing without their fans, and the Severance fandom has been so wonderful to follow. Whether it's deep dives on Reddit or memes on X and Bluesky, I've really enjoyed seeing what people think after each episode. Considering the show can get very heavy, the light relief often helps, and shows like this bring out people's creativity and sense of humor, there's one friend who I've communicated exclusively in Severance memes with over the past few weeks, and thankfully they don't mind! If anything, they've just been sending more back.

Stuff like this cracks me up and makes the show 10x more enjoyable.

Anyway, enough of the silly posts. However, if you do have any you'd like to send my way, I would love to see them. Nothing brings me greater joy, I can assure you.