Severance director Ben Stiller has delivered a promising update on season 3

Stiller says a writer's room has been assembled and script work is already underway

Apple hasn't officially confirmed that a third season of its hit series is in development

Ben Stiller has confirmed that work on Severance season 3 is already underway, despite the fact that Apple hasn't officially renewed its biggest TV Original.

As part of a profile piece in a recent issue of The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Stiller revealed that, even though an announcement hasn't been made, season 3 was in the early stages of development. Stiller, who serves as Severance's lead director and one of its many executive producers, says a writer's room has been assembled, and that progress is being made on next season's scripts.

Confirmation that Severance season 3 is in development will come as no great surprise to fans of the Apple TV Plus series. The sci-fi mystery-thriller was already one of the tech giant's biggest original shows following its critically-acclaimed first season. However, ever since Severance season 2 was released on January 17, its popularity has skyrocketed as more and more people have tuned in to take in its 'new weird' story, be enthralled by its compelling and complex cast of characters, and offer up their own theories on what's going on. It seems inevitable, then, that a third season will be announced sooner rather than later.

It's unclear if Severance's third chapter will be its last. Speaking to TechRadar prior to one of the best Apple TV Plus shows' return, creator Dan Erickson said he already knows how many seasons it'll take to tell Severance's whole story. He has an idea of what its final scene will be, too, for what it's worth. Considering how successful Severance has become, I'd be very surprised if its to-be-announced third installment is the show's final entry, especially when it's been such a money spinner for Apple TV Plus. That said, if it only takes three seasons to wrap up Mark Scout and company's various journeys, maybe it will be after all.

Will there be a three-year gap between Severance seasons 2 and 3?

Severance fans are hoping that we'll be reunited with Dylan and Irving before 2028 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

I hope not! And it sounds like Stiller is in the same boat. Per Rebecca Keegan, the writer of THR's article, Stiller said that he would like Severance season 3 to launch on one of the world's best streaming services much sooner than January 2028. That would officially mark the three-year period between the debuts of season 2 and season 3.

There were multiple reasons why it took so long for Severance season 2 to see the light of day – the pandemic and 2023 Hollywood strikes being the two biggest factors for its delayed release. As long as there are no similarly big issues during season 3's development cycle, season 3 should be with us before we bid farewell to 2027.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. There are still six more episodes of season 2 left to enjoy after its latest chapter, aka 'Woe's Hollow'. I bet you've got plenty of questions after the shocking and confusing events of that entry, too, so read my Severance season 2 episode 4 ending explained piece to find out what the heck just happened.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors