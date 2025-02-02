Everything new on Apple TV Plus in February 2025: The Gorge, Surface season 2, and more

January is finally over. After what always feels like the longest month of the year, it's time to get the lowdown on what you can stream on Apple TV Plus during the shortest month of 2025.
In this guide, I've rounded up all the new movies and TV shows that'll debut on Apple's streaming platform in February. You'll also find more details on the weekly episodic releases for recently launched and returning TV Originals, including new installments of Severance season 2 and Prime Target. Without further ado, then, here's what you can look forward to on one of the world's best streaming services before March 1.
February 5
- Love You to Death episodes 1 and 2
- Mythic Quest season 4 episode 3
- Prime Target episode 4
February 7
- Severance season 2 episode 4
February 12
- Love You to Death episode 3
- Mythic Quest season 4 episode 4
- Prime Target episode 5
February 14
- The Gorge
- Severance season 2 episode 5
February 19
- Love You to Death episode 4
- Mythic Quest season 4 episode 5
- Prime Target episode 6
February 21
- Severance season 2 episode 6
- Surface season 2 episode 1
February 26
- Love You to Death episode 5
- Mythic Quest season 4 episode 6
- Prime Target episode 7
February 28
- Onside: Major League Soccer episodes 1 through 8
- Severance season 2 episode 7
- Surface season 2 episode 2
