Everything new on Apple TV Plus in February 2025: The Gorge, Surface season 2, and more

The Gorge, Surface season 2, and Love You to Death are February's biggest new releases

Levi and Drasa staring at each other in The Gorge on Apple TV Plus
The Gorge is the first Apple Original Movie of the year (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

January is finally over. After what always feels like the longest month of the year, it's time to get the lowdown on what you can stream on Apple TV Plus during the shortest month of 2025.

In this guide, I've rounded up all the new movies and TV shows that'll debut on Apple's streaming platform in February. You'll also find more details on the weekly episodic releases for recently launched and returning TV Originals, including new installments of Severance season 2 and Prime Target. Without further ado, then, here's what you can look forward to on one of the world's best streaming services before March 1.

February 5

Raul and Marta smiling while taking a picture on an iPhone in Love You to Death

Spanish rom-com Love You to Death premieres in early February (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Love You to Death episodes 1 and 2
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episode 3
  • Prime Target episode 4

February 7

Helly and Mark stand in a dark Lumon Industries hallway in Severance season 2

Severance season 2 continues to get weirder and weirder with each new episode (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Severance season 2 episode 4

February 12

A promo for Prime Target, showing main character Edward reading a book

Prime Target's fifth episode is out in mid-February (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Love You to Death episode 3
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episode 4
  • Prime Target episode 5

February 14

Levi and Drasa walking with guns raised in The Gorge on Apple TV Plus

The Gorge is a supernatural action-thriller that stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • The Gorge
  • Severance season 2 episode 5

February 19

Two characters explaining something in Mythic Quest season 4

Mythic Quest's fourth season continues apace throughout February (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Love You to Death episode 4
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episode 5
  • Prime Target episode 6

February 21

Sophie sitting down and looking worried in Surfaces season 2

Surface season 2 makes its streaming debut in late February (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Severance season 2 episode 6
  • Surface season 2 episode 1

February 26

Ian looking and smiling at someone off-camera in Mythic Quest season 4

Another Mythic Quest season 4 episode will be released before the end of the month (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Love You to Death episode 5
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episode 6
  • Prime Target episode 7

February 28

Dylan and Irving chatting inside Lumon Industries in Severance season 2

Severance season 2's seventh episode arrives on the final day of February (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Onside: Major League Soccer episodes 1 through 8
  • Severance season 2 episode 7
  • Surface season 2 episode 2

