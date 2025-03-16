Behold the world's most power-efficient monitor — the EIZO FlexScan FLT

EIZO FlexScan FLT is first-ever monitor with a Class A European Energy Label ranking

95% recycled plastic housing ensures reduced waste and resource conservation

USB Type-C enables single cable for power, video, and data transmission

EIZO has unveiled what may be the world’s most power-efficient portable monitor, the 23.6-inch, 1080p, Eizo FlexScan FLT Monitor.

With its monitor consuming only 6W of power (less than that used by an average light bulb), and in housing constructed from 95% recycled plastic, EIZO has gone a step further in promoting sustainability, and has been awarded a Class A European Energy Label ranking.

At 2.4 kg, it's one of the largest portable monitors available, and the frameless design, powered by a USB Type-C connection, eliminates the need for bulky AC adapters.

A new era of energy conservation?

Using a single-cable solution for video, data transmission, and power, the Flexscan FLT delivers up to 60 watts of power to connected devices.

It comes with EIZO’s advanced EcoView technologies for ultralow power consumption. While the EcoView automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness based on the surrounding lighting, the EcoView Optimizer 2 fine-tunes the brightness based on the type of content being displayed.

It also comes with a new Eco Mode that automatically presets the EcoView features and users can display the viewing information on one edge of the screen for quick access.

The FLT is engineered to complement hybrid work, thanks to a frameless design. The monitor features a hollow bezel, while the relatively lightweight build can be mounted on a unique arm for a minimalist setup.

The monitor's packaging reflects an eco-conscious ethos, using recycled materials and optimizing size to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during transportation by up to 42%. The device has also earned some of the top environmental certifications available, including TCO Certified Generation 10, EPEAT Gold, and EPEAT Climate+.

The company claims that, by achieving a 32% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to previous models, it sets a new standard for responsible innovation.