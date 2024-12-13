Hybrid work is winning out, despite employers trying to force a return to office

Three in five workers now have a hybrid working routine

Two-thirds have their own at-home office setup

Businesses need to consider employee experiences

We might be approaching half a decade since the world was sent home and remote working really took off, with new research finding hybrid working is still winning despite many companies’ efforts to get workers back into the office.

A CCS Insight survey of 600 workers from the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands highlighted the popularity of hybrid working and evolving employee priorities.

The study found that more than three in five (63%) of workers now adopt a hybrid routine, however unlike the early days when workers spent most of their time at home, nearly half spend more than 50% of their time in the office, suggesting that companies and employees are coming to a mutual balance.

Hybrid working is here to stay

Indicative of the rise in hybrid working and continues home working, two-thirds (67%) now have a dedicated home office setup, up from around half (49%) last year, reflecting the normalization of remote work environments.

While the current reality may paint a positive picture of flexible working setups, many companies are pushing for conventional office-based working. Tech giants have also reversed their stances on hybrid and remote working, with many reconsidering their three-day-per-week office mandates in favor of full-time office working.

CCS Insight Senior Analyst Maria Bell commented: “Organizations have made great strides in establishing the required technical foundations, but they risk employee dissatisfaction and potential attrition if they ignore these preferences.”

Although workers are increasingly favoring flexibility, that’s not to say that they’re disinterested in their jobs. Three in four (76%) say that access to advanced tools are critical for career growth, with four in five using AI tools in some capacity and 84% noting enhanced overall productivity as a result.

CCS Insight Director of Enterprise Research Bola Rotibi added: “Restricted roll-outs risk leaving significant potential untapped. Organizations must balance security concerns with empowering their workforce to maximize the benefits of AI.”

Looking ahead, the report calls for companies to consider employee experience as a strategic priority, including training opportunities, democratized access to advanced tools and flexible working setups.