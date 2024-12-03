AI impact is only minor in many workplaces, employees believe

Efficiency and productivity enhancements aren’t as common as we’d hoped

Many workers still feel under prepared when it comes to AI tech

Manufacturing, transport and communications offer strong resources

Despite widespread hope that artificial intelligence could revolutionize workplaces with productivity and efficiency improvements, new research by WSP has revealed that the impact might not be as stark as we’d hoped.

Although 70% of UK workers said that AI influences their jobs, only 38% noted improvements to their efficiency, and 33% to their productivity.

Furthermore, fewer than half (47%) feel equipped to adapt to AI-driven workplace changes, highlighting the need for greater training efforts.

Workers aren’t seeing huge benefits from AI

Despite the current state of AI, 84% of workers believe that the positive effects of AI will continue, with many expecting to see efficiency (41%) and productivity (37%) boosts.

Nearly three in four (72%) workers saying that their companies provide resources to help them adapt. This support is most evident in sectors where AI already has a strong foothold or where it can offer the biggest changes, such as manufacturing (80%) and transport and communications (78%).

WSP Data Science Director Dan Scott commented: “While employees recognise the benefits of AI, a significant gap exists between their expectations and current practices. It is essential for organisations to adopt AI technologies effectively and empower their workforce with the skills and vision needed to lead us into a future brimming with possibilities.”

Besides AI, the research also touches on sustainability, revealing that more than half (52%) of the 4,000 UK workers surveyed are willing to re-train to adapt their skills for greener roles. Many workers also said they’d be prepared to stay in their role longer (45%) or seek a different job (38%) on the basis of sustainability credentials.

With the correct deployment, AI has the potential to reduce a company’s carbon footprint, however it can also be an environmental challenge when the power-hungry data centers that power AI tools come into the picture.

Looking ahead, it’s clear that companies must align their employee support and training with organizational policies and emerging technologies to strike the right balance.