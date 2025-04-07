The Tesla Cybertruck’s range-extending battery pack has stealthily disappeared, suggesting the project might be dead

News
By published

Were Tesla’s claims of a 500-mile pick-up always far-fetched?

Tesla Cybertruck
(Image credit: Tesla)
  • Musk promised a tri-motor version with over 500 miles of range
  • The max range proved around 350 miles, leaving quite the shortfall
  • Range-extending battery pack was designed to combat this

The Tesla Cybertruck's range-extending battery pack appears to have disappeared from the company's online store, prompting speculation that the long-promised accessory has been canned.

When the Tesla Cybertruck first launched, Elon Musk promised an impressively potent Cyberbeast tri-motor model that would not only deliver a 0-60mph sprint time of just 2.6 seconds but would also offer over 500 miles between recharge stops. Not long after launch, the world learned that this wasn’t the case – it was more like 300 miles.

But Tesla unveiled a Band-Aid in the form of a removable, range-extending battery back that would see the electric range tickle 470 miles or more… so long as you were willing to give up a third of the polygonal pick-up’s bed.

Just like the long-promised Roadster, Musk’s company was willing to take a $2,000 deposit (around £1,600 / AU$3,300) for the $16,000 (about £12,500 / AU$27,000) battery pack, but we are yet to see it materialize. However, Tesla has been able to adjust those originally promised range figures down from 470 miles to 445 miles.

Now, Electrek reports that Tesla has removed the battery option from its online configurator entirely, suggesting that the project might have been scrapped, or at least that the company isn’t willing to accept any more deposits.

Many online critics are suggesting the range extending battery was always vaporware, or that uptake has been so small, it doesn’t make financial sense for Tesla to actually put it into production.

Whatever the real reason, you can likely chalk it up as another one of Musk’s promises that he and the company has failed to deliver on.

Analysis: Over-promising and under-delivering rarely works

Tesla Cybertruck

(Image credit: Tesla)

Full Self-Driving, a flying Roadster with rocket thrusters, Hyperloop... the list of Elon Musk’s promises keeps growing – and while it has historically been a great tool in getting investors excited about future plans, the tactic is starting to wear thin with customers.

It is all well and good signaling an intent to push forward with futuristic technologies, but over-promising and under-delivering on product is a surefire way of knocking customer confidence.

A recent article by Forbes has dubbed the Cybertruck the auto industry’s “biggest flop in decades”, after claiming the $82,000 EV has a “lousy reputation” for recalls, while Musk’s predicted 250,000 annual sales looked more like 40,000 in 2024.

Earlier this year, further reports surfaced that inventory for Cybertruck was building up as the original customer demand slowed.

Couple this with the growing resentment for Tesla in the US, owing to Elon Musk’s dabbling in politics, and the outlook doesn’t look great for the Cybertruck in general – especially as it has such an intrinsic link with Musk and, as a result, has been the target of numerous attacks by protestors.

It was always supposed to be a halo model, designed to get people talking, but Tesla didn’t back it up with a solid, reliable product.

Instead, it has suffered numerous recalls, garnered a reputation for being unsafe and doesn’t do even half of what was promised at launch. We are yet to see it wade like a boat, the rear-bed tents were lame, and a 70mph real-world range test by Inside EVs revealed that Cybertruck manages 304 miles, while the Cyberbeast version can handle around 300 miles.

you might also like

Leon Poultney
Leon Poultney
EVs correspondent

Leon has been navigating a world where automotive and tech collide for almost 20 years, reporting on everything from in-car entertainment to robotised manufacturing plants. Currently, EVs are the focus of his attentions, but give it a few years and it will be electric vertical take-off and landing craft. Outside of work hours, he can be found tinkering with distinctly analogue motorcycles, because electric motors are no replacement for an old Honda inline four.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about hybrid electric vehicles
An electric car parked in a green car space

I took the rear-windowless Polestar 4 on a three-day road trip – here’s why ditching the back glass was a good (and bad) idea
Hyundai Pleos

Hyundai reveals its new take on Android Automotive – as Apple CarPlay update update delivers 3 useful new features
onepluswatch 3 in a gravel explosion

The OnePlus Watch 3 release date is finally here, with pre-orders shipping from April 15
See more latest
Most Popular
onepluswatch 3 in a gravel explosion
The OnePlus Watch 3 release date is finally here, with pre-orders shipping from April 15
People in business suits adding cash to a piggy bank
Microsoft apologizes after publishing incorrect software prices
Meta AI
Meta launches new Llama 4 AI for all your apps, but it still feels limited compared to what ChatGPT and Gemini can do
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a new camera lens but no magnets
A hand holding an iPhone showing a guide to new Apple Intelligence features in the Mail app
This iPhone feature has been blamed for the Signalgate fiasco – here’s how to avoid your own group chat nightmare
Quake II Copilot Gaming Experience
Microsoft Copilot just generated an AI version of one of the most iconic shooters of all time, and you can play it for free
Someone opens an empty wallet over a desk
Analysts predict massive Nintendo Switch 2 price hikes due to tariffs
Android 16 logo on a phone
Here's how Android 16 is going to be able to install your apps faster
OWC Mercury Pro LTO
US Government says it will save $1m/year by getting rid of magnetic tape – so is there still a place for tape in 2025?
Nintendo Switch 2 game cards
There may be a huge catch to buying physical Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games