The Tesla Cybertruck’s range-extending battery pack has stealthily disappeared, suggesting the project might be dead

Musk promised a tri-motor version with over 500 miles of range

The max range proved around 350 miles, leaving quite the shortfall

Range-extending battery pack was designed to combat this

The Tesla Cybertruck's range-extending battery pack appears to have disappeared from the company's online store, prompting speculation that the long-promised accessory has been canned.

When the Tesla Cybertruck first launched, Elon Musk promised an impressively potent Cyberbeast tri-motor model that would not only deliver a 0-60mph sprint time of just 2.6 seconds but would also offer over 500 miles between recharge stops. Not long after launch, the world learned that this wasn’t the case – it was more like 300 miles.

But Tesla unveiled a Band-Aid in the form of a removable, range-extending battery back that would see the electric range tickle 470 miles or more… so long as you were willing to give up a third of the polygonal pick-up’s bed.

Just like the long-promised Roadster, Musk’s company was willing to take a $2,000 deposit (around £1,600 / AU$3,300) for the $16,000 (about £12,500 / AU$27,000) battery pack, but we are yet to see it materialize. However, Tesla has been able to adjust those originally promised range figures down from 470 miles to 445 miles.

Now, Electrek reports that Tesla has removed the battery option from its online configurator entirely, suggesting that the project might have been scrapped, or at least that the company isn’t willing to accept any more deposits.

Many online critics are suggesting the range extending battery was always vaporware, or that uptake has been so small, it doesn’t make financial sense for Tesla to actually put it into production.

Whatever the real reason, you can likely chalk it up as another one of Musk’s promises that he and the company has failed to deliver on.

Analysis: Over-promising and under-delivering rarely works

(Image credit: Tesla)

Full Self-Driving, a flying Roadster with rocket thrusters, Hyperloop... the list of Elon Musk’s promises keeps growing – and while it has historically been a great tool in getting investors excited about future plans, the tactic is starting to wear thin with customers.

It is all well and good signaling an intent to push forward with futuristic technologies, but over-promising and under-delivering on product is a surefire way of knocking customer confidence.

A recent article by Forbes has dubbed the Cybertruck the auto industry’s “biggest flop in decades”, after claiming the $82,000 EV has a “lousy reputation” for recalls, while Musk’s predicted 250,000 annual sales looked more like 40,000 in 2024.

Earlier this year, further reports surfaced that inventory for Cybertruck was building up as the original customer demand slowed.

Couple this with the growing resentment for Tesla in the US, owing to Elon Musk’s dabbling in politics, and the outlook doesn’t look great for the Cybertruck in general – especially as it has such an intrinsic link with Musk and, as a result, has been the target of numerous attacks by protestors.

It was always supposed to be a halo model, designed to get people talking, but Tesla didn’t back it up with a solid, reliable product.

Instead, it has suffered numerous recalls, garnered a reputation for being unsafe and doesn’t do even half of what was promised at launch. We are yet to see it wade like a boat, the rear-bed tents were lame, and a 70mph real-world range test by Inside EVs revealed that Cybertruck manages 304 miles, while the Cyberbeast version can handle around 300 miles.