The anti-Cybertruck? This new electric pick-up is the size of a Mini and the cutest way to haul your gear

Despite its footprint, the MT1’s bed is the same size as an electric Hummer’s

Some variants will boast up to 500hp

Silicon Valley start-up says first units will ship this year

The world isn’t kind to EV start-ups, with the likes of Canoo and Lordstown Motors succumbing to financial pressures, while even established names like Ford and Chevrolet have struggled to find a captive audience for their battery-powered pick-ups.

But there’s a new start-up on the scene and Telo, a Silicon Valley company cofounded by autonomous driving expert Jason Marks and ex-Tesla battery engineer Forrest North, hopes to make a name for itself with the mantra that bigger isn’t always better.

Dubbed an “Urban Adventure Vehicle”, the diminutive MT1 features the same footprint as a modern Mini Cooper SE, yet boasts Toyota Tacoma levels of practicality and load-lugging ability.

Inside, there’s enough room for five adults, yet the truck bed is larger than a Rivian R1T's and it’s all down to clever packaging. Without the need for an enormous combustion engine or bulky drivetrain, Telo has been able to maximize interior and load space.

That said, there should be a caveat on the bed length estimations, as Telo’s load space extends into the backseats, with a clever 'mid-gate' sliding into place when you want to transport passengers.

According to Telo, the small but mighty electric truck can transport 4ft-by-8ft sheets of plywood and up to 8ft surfboards with a split rear seat configuration. There’s also a retractable tonneau cover to protect kit and a Rivian-esque lockable storage tunnel under the bed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TELO) (Image credit: TELO) (Image credit: TELO)

Despite its small size, Telo claims it will offer the truck with either the option of a 300hp single motor set-up or a monster 500hp dual motor configuration that’s paired to an equally gargantuan 106kWh battery.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It seems overkill, but the company wants the MT1 to be able to haul 1,600 lbs (around 725kg) of kit and be able to tow 6,600lbs (almost 3,000kg), while still offering a range of around 350 miles, as well as the ability to charge from 20-80% in 20 minutes.

Prices start at $41,520 (around £32,000 / AU$66,000) for the Single Motor variant and increase to $49,019 (about £38,000 / AU$78,000) for the Dual Motor, All Wheel Drive model. A smaller, standard battery is included in that price, or customers can option a Long Range version for an additional $3,980.

It comes in eight different colors and can be specified with a handful of neat optional extras, such as a Solar Cab Roof, a hardshell canopy for the rear bed and solar panels for the tonneau cover.

However, Telo is taking $152 reservations right now, which is no guarantee this won’t just be another flash-in-the-pan electric truck start-up.

Showing Tesla how it's done

(Image credit: TELO)

With the backlash against Tesla’s founder and outspoken CEO in full swing, the Cybertruck appears to be taking the brunt of everyone's frustration, with reports of vandalism and even arson at Tesla showrooms as anti-DOGE protests break out across the US and Europe.

With its oddball angular styling, excessive footprint and blinding stainless steel body panels, Cybertruck seems to represent everything that certain pockets of the population can’t stand about Tesla and Musk right now.

Telo, on the other hand, has taken an altogether different approach. Rather than focus on making a bold, arguably egotistical statement, the team has started with practicality and its own slightly goofy looks have naturally followed.

Measuring a massive five feet (1,524mm) shorter than the Toyota Tacoma, it still manages to offer a similar amount of stowage space, without the road-hogging footprint.

Easy to park, simple to thread through busy cities and capable of rolling up its sleeves and getting its hands dirty, it’s everything the Cybertruck isn’t.