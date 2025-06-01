Shadow Force star Marshall Cook talks working with Kerry Washington, first time acting experiences, and his time on the set of Hulu's High Potential

With writing and directing credits under his belt, Marshall Cook has established himself as a serious filmmaker, and now that he’s conquered the writer’s room and the director’s chair, he’s ready to dip his toe into the world of acting.

Despite having smaller roles in shows from How I Met Your Mother to one of the best Hulu shows High Potential, new action flick Shadow Force (2024) marks Cook’s first major acting gig, and it’s out for the world to see. But stepping into the shoes of an actor is very different from being in the position of a writer or director, and Cook knows this all too well.

The Joe Carnahan-directed action movie follows two former leaders of a special forces group who lose their jobs as a result of falling in love. When they go underground to protect the life of their son, the Shadow Force group closes in on them.

In addition to his first time working solely as an actor, Cook talks to me about his experiences on-set, including a very funny encounter with Kaitlin Olson while working on High Potential.

There’s a first time for everything

Kerry Washington and Omar Sy star as a special forces power couple in Shadow Force (2025). (Image credit: Lionsgate / YouTube)

Marshall Cook has made a name for himself as a writer and director, and while he’s had several TV appearances, Shadow Force marks Cook’s first time solely in an acting role. “I’ve always been a bit of a filmmaker, I've worn two hats. But this is the first time just being an actor in a large-scale action movie”, he admits.

Going into a production like this brings a lot of pressure, and stepping onto set for the first time was a big change for Cook, to say the least, who recalls having “a little bit of imposter syndrome” when first meeting co-stars Kerry Washington and Omar Sy. Quickly, the Shadow Force star felt this feeling wash over, describing the cast as “a family affair from the beginning” who “really calmed down any kind of nerves or imposter syndrome (I) had”.

Aside from establishing a solid work family on-set, filming in Bogota and Cartagena made Cook’s first experience as a fully fledged actor on a project unforgettable. “One thing I really like about this movie is that it's an adventure where you feel like you go somewhere”, says Cook.

Adding to his experience on the dream-like set, Cook elaborates, “We shot this whole climactic scene on this tiny island in Cartagena. We drove up, we would go to set every morning, and you can't see our set on the horizon, it's just the ocean. There's something about that I feel will hopefully come through the movie - just that escapism that you look for”.

Balancing the directing and acting plates

Omar Sy is Shadow Force's leading male star. (Image credit: Lionsgate / YouTube)

“Acting is more fun, directing is more fulfilling”, Cook admits when I asked him about the differences between the two. Now that he has dabbled in the three most important roles of show business – directing, writing, and acting – it has exposed him to the different aspects of the creative process, allowing him to have a clear vision of what he wants out of a future career.

As far as acting goes, this is definitely something that Cook is looking to pursue more of, who shared with me “it's my foundation of writing, directing, producing, editing, that makes me just want to be a joy of an actor”.

But there’s not just one role that Cook has his eye on, and he wishes to continue taking any creative opportunity he can; “I think my preference is whatever is happening, and what (you're) actually allowed to do at the moment”. He’s keeping an open mind for sure.

Working on Hulu’s High Potential, and the next steps

Before working on production for Shadow Force, Cook made an appearance on High Potential starring Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) - and I couldn’t pass up the chance to dive into his experiences on set.

One of the first things the Shadow Force star remembers is the very first time he met Olson, pouring out his admiration for her as an entertainment mogul; “I just thought it was so cool, because I've been such a fan for a long time. First of all, she comes up, shakes my hand and says ‘thank you so much for being on the show’, and I was like ‘Thank me? Thank you!’”.

Marshall Cook recalls a humorous moment he shared with Kaitlin Olson on the set of High Potential. (Image credit: ABC)

It wasn’t just Olson’s professionalism on set that Cook found endearing, highlighting her infectious personality when she’s out of character, which revealed itself during a rather humorous encounter.

“I did a really bad impression of her, because we had an exchange and we were laughing, and then I repeated a line she said, and then I immediately was like ‘don't do that’. But she said ‘No, that's great. That's what I sound like!’”

These are all experiences that have no doubt equipped Cook with the goods to enter more acting roles in the future, and he’s already got another Carnahan production on the way, Not Without Hope. Based on a true story, it’s set for a September release and offers a slightly different experience from Shadow Force.

Cook reveals, “I guess the difference is that it’s such an immersive movie. In Shadow Force, I'm sprinkled throughout the movie, and Not Without Hope is truly my first major role in a big movie. And it's my first time playing somebody who’s a real-life person, and so I really hope that I did him justice”.