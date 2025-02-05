Monster Hunter Wilds' second open beta kicks off this week, will let players fight flagship monster Arkveld and create private lobbies

Monster Hunter Wilds ' second open beta test kicks off this week

Two sessions will be held across two weekends ending February 16

Players will be able to take on the game's flagship monster Arkveld

Capcom has revealed new details about Monster Hunter Wilds and its two upcoming open beta weekends ahead of the game's official release on February 28.

The latest comes from Capcom's Spotlight + Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase for February 2025, where fans were treated to a 15-minute presentation about the upcoming game alongside a new trailer.

This trailer offered a first look at a new location players will be able to explore, the Iceshard Cliffs, a vast icy biome with snowy blizzards home to many leviathan Hirabami, which can be seen being attacked by another unknown monster. It was also confirmed that the Nerscylla and the Gore Magala will also be returning in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The game's flagship monster, Arkveld, made another appearance too, and Capcom revealed that players will be able to hunt the monster during the second open beta test in a more difficult advanced quest.

Speaking of the upcoming open beta, there will be two sessions due to take place between February 6 and February 16 and will both feature identical content, as well as the same content as the open beta test held last November, including character creation, story trial, and a Doshagma Hunt.

Players will also be able to take on the Gypceros, a poisonous Bird Wyvern, experience the Training Area exclusively built for solo play, and create private lobbies with a maximum capacity of 16 players. There will also be an online single-player mode where players can explore the wilds themselves without joining a lobby.

To take part, players must head to the Monster Hunter Wilds Steam page and download the open beta client. Pre-loading begins on February 5 at 7 PM PT.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Participants will also be rewarded with an exclusive 'Bonus Pendant' and a 'Bonus Item Pack' featuring 54 consumable in-game items.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Open Beta Test 2 - Start Times:

Weekend 1

February 6 at 7PM PT / 10PM ET (February 7 at 3AM GMT) - February 9 at 6:59PM / 9:59AM ET (February 10 at 2:59AM GMT)

Weekend 2

February 13 at 7PM / 10PM ET (February 14 at 3AM BST) - February 16 at 6:59PM / 9:59AM ET (February 17 at 2:59AM GMT)