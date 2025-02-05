Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold are coming to PS5 this year

Microsoft is bringing two games from its Age of Empires franchise to PS5 this year

Age of Mythology: Retold and its new expansion Immortal Pillars arrives on March 4

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is expected to release this Spring

Microsoft has announced that it's bringing Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition to PlayStation 5 this year.

The real-time strategy games are the latest Xbox-exclusive titles to make the jump to PlayStation amid Microsoft's multi-platform push, starting with Age of Mythology: Retold, which is launching on March 4, along with the upcoming Immortal Pillars expansion pack.

Players can now pre-order the Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition for five days of early access starting February 27 and access to Immortal Pillars. Another PS5 pre-order bonus will also reward two exclusive Blessings for the Arena of the Gods mode.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will also be released sometime this Spring. It comes bundled with the base game and all three downloadable content packs (DLC), including Lords of the West, Dynasties of India, and Dawn of the Dukes.

The real-time strategy game is also expected to receive a brand-new expansion alongside the PS5 launch, which will be "packed with fresh new content, new civilizations for Ranked play, and ready for all players to enjoy together across all platforms".

"I’m delighted to share that we are giving fans more choice to play where they want by bringing Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold to PlayStation 5," said Michael Mann, head of Xbox’s World’s Edge studio in a new blog post.

"Playing across all platforms is a game-changer for our franchise, and it’s all about bringing our community together. This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about growing and strengthening the Age community. With cross-play, we’re creating one global battlefield where every strategy, every empire, and every player matters."

This year, we can also expect Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to be released on PS5 in the Spring, following its timed exclusive launch on December 9 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Microsoft also recently announced that Forza Horizon 5 will be headed to PS5 with full cross-play support later this year after spending just over three years on Xbox and PC.