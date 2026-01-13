"Slackbot isn’t just another copilot or AI assistant - it’s the front door to the Agentic Enterprise" - Salesforce's new superpowered AI is now open to all

Salesforce reveals Slackbot is now generally available

Business+ and Enterprise+ customers can experience the AI tool now

Slackbot promises a smarter and more effective way to work

Salesforce has revealed its Slackbot AI tool is now generally available to users, promising a new age of productivity and efficiency.

First announced at Dreamforce 2025, Slackbot is now available to all Business+ and Enterprise+ customers, bringing together not only Slack and Salesforce data, but third-party apps and services such as Google Drive and your calendar app.

The company says Slackbot can offer an important advantage to users as it does not simply offer basic suggestions or assistance, but fully understands their conversations and the context in which they happen, and has the ability (and permissions) to scan across systems to get the information needed right away.

Slackbot is here

(Image credit: Slack)

"Slackbot isn’t just another copilot or AI assistant. It’s the front door to the Agentic Enterprise, powered by Salesforce," noted Parker Harris, Co-Founder, Salesforce & Chief Technology Officer, Slack.

"This brings AI that is grounded in your company’s data, workflows, and Slack conversations, right into the flow of work. It is the crucial step to realizing the future we've been building toward — bringing Agentforce 360 to life with an intuitive, conversational interface, and elevating every human with enterprise-grade AI."

This vision means Slackbot is set to become another member of your team, not just a simple AI agent, but one with access to the context around messages, which understands your files, channels, and even your co-workers - and can be quickly activated and contacted with just a click in Slack.

(Image credit: Slack)

Salesforce says the tool can be useful across a wide range of tasks, from simple questions such as "find me the file Steve sent me about the Q4 results" or "give me an update on Project Phoenix".

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But due to being connected with third-party systems, Slackbot can also help you find time to schedule a meeting with your team, set reminders of critical deadlines, or bring up any missed priorities from the actions list created after your last status call.

This can also be useful when connected with your Salesforce data, as teams can access background information on a customer to help prepare for a pitch or sales call, or spot any account issues and prepare next steps when needed.

Salesforce says Slackbot is rolling out now, and will only expand and get smarter as more systems are integrated with it in the future - we'll look forward to hearing more soon.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.