US tech firm digs its claws into UK countryside with £4bn data center plans

A new £4bn data center is coming to rural Hertfordshire

New center will be funded by US tech firm Equinix

Data centers have contributed to higher energy bills and water shortages in other areas

The enormous energy requirements of the modern age have dramatically expanded since the advent of AI - and have led to higher bills for many of us already.

Equinix has invested £3.9 billion into an 85-acre site in South Mimms, Hertfordshire to build a huge data center with 250 megawatt processing capacity by 2030.

The UK government has welcomed this news, with Technology Secretary Liz Kendall commenting: this is a “huge win for Britain” - perhaps not surprising, considering its goal to ‘unleash AI’ onto all sectors of the UK economy, with hope of making Britain an AI world leader.

Green mitigations

There’s been a huge increase in the number of data centres in the UK since 2023, with 477 already built, with around 100 more on the way, but these expansions could bring destruction to the British countryside - and consumers might foot the bill.

Energy bills have been a major talking point in British politics for years, given that they are very often the highest in Europe (and energy company profits too). Unfortunately, more data centres could mean an unwelcome energy bill rise for locals - and a strain on the National Grid. But, we can all make videos of dogs flying, so that’s something!

Equinix insists its site will be more eco-friendly than this, though, with the site committed to using 100% renewable energy. It also claims it will be air cooled, not placing any extra demand on water (past the usual, like on site taps, kitchens, and toilets).

Equinix told TechRadarPro it will, "create new ecological habitats that will deliver a biodiversity net gain of at least 10%, and the majority (54%) of the site will remain as open space and will be managed to enhance biodiversity."

"Plans include new woodland planting, wildflower meadows, hedgerow restoration, and ponds, as well as sustainable drainage systems to prevent flooding and protect local watercourses."

Via: Sky News

