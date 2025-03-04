Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599

The excellent Google Pixel 9 has just received a fresh price cut at Amazon, bringing the most recent Google flagship down to a record-low price of just $599 (was $799).

With a huge $200 savings, the Pixel 9 is arguably the best bang-for-the-buck phone on the market if you're looking for a premium and powerful device on a budget. Our Google Pixel 9 review praised its gorgeous re-design and useful AI features, as well as its excellent cameras - an area where Google phones still excel.

At $599, today's discount also puts the Google Pixel 9 at exactly the same price as the new Apple iPhone 16e. Apple's new mid-range device features a more powerful chipset but I'd argue the Pixel 9 is still an excellent choice in comparison if you're curious about Android. The Pixel 9's dual-camera array is much more versatile than the iPhone 16e's single lens. I'm also partial to the gorgeous design and notch-less display on the Pixel 9, which looks more modern.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Amazon

