Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599

Deals
By
published

Google's latest flagship is an absolute steal at this price

Google Pixel 9 on blue background with lowest price text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

The excellent Google Pixel 9 has just received a fresh price cut at Amazon, bringing the most recent Google flagship down to a record-low price of just $599 (was $799).

With a huge $200 savings, the Pixel 9 is arguably the best bang-for-the-buck phone on the market if you're looking for a premium and powerful device on a budget. Our Google Pixel 9 review praised its gorgeous re-design and useful AI features, as well as its excellent cameras - an area where Google phones still excel.

At $599, today's discount also puts the Google Pixel 9 at exactly the same price as the new Apple iPhone 16e. Apple's new mid-range device features a more powerful chipset but I'd argue the Pixel 9 is still an excellent choice in comparison if you're curious about Android. The Pixel 9's dual-camera array is much more versatile than the iPhone 16e's single lens. I'm also partial to the gorgeous design and notch-less display on the Pixel 9, which looks more modern.

Scroll down for more information or check out this week's best cell phone deals for even more options today.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Amazon

Image
Google Pixel 9:

Been holding out for a price cut on the Google Pixel 9? Amazon has just listed its lowest price yet on this excellent flagship. Getting $200 off an unlocked device is an absolute steal considering the Pixel 9 features a powerful chipset, excellent display, and a host of useful new AI features for all types of tasks.

Also worth considering today...

Google Pixel 9: $799now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
If you're looking for an even cheaper device (and a cheap plan), then you could also consider today's excellent deal on the Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile. First up, the carrier is offering an outstanding $400 price cut on the device, bringing it down to just $399 upfront. On top of that, the carrier is also offering a full year of its unlimited data plan for just $180 - which equates to just $15 per month when you average it out. Put together, this is a great value deal - and you don't even need to trade-in to be eligible.

View Deal
See more Phone Deals
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Pixel 8 on green background with lowest price text overlay
The Google Pixel 8 for $399 is the sleeper-hit deal in Amazon's President's Day sale
TechRadar Lowest Price banner with Google Pixel 9 Pro in porcelain from front and back showing camera bars and wallpaper on screen
The Google Pixel 9 Pro has just tumbled back down to its lowest price at Amazon but you'll have to be quick to snag one
The Google Pixel 9 Pro on a green background with text saying Lowest price next to it.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro was our phone of the year and it's down to its lowest-ever price
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra – the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is cheaper and down to its lowest-ever price
TechRadar Lowest Price banner with Google Pixel 9 Pro in porcelain from front and back showing camera bars and wallpaper on screen
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a surprise record-low price drop ahead of Christmas
Google Pixel 8 in obsidian on purple background with don&#039;t miss text
The Google Pixel 8 is still a great phone for 2025 and Best Buy has just slashed it to a record-low price
Latest in Google Pixel Phones
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
New Google Pixel 9a leaks tease color options, and satellite connectivity to take on the iPhone 16e
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
The latest Google Pixel 9a leak may have revealed all the official wallpapers
Google Pixel 8 in obsidian on purple background with don&#039;t miss text
The Google Pixel 8 is still a great phone for 2025 and Best Buy has just slashed it to a record-low price
Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 9a price details just leaked online – and there's good and bad news
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
A convincing Google Pixel 9a hands-on video has mysteriously disappeared, but I think it could’ve been the real thing
Latest in Deals
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599
Amazfit T Rex 3 on future deals banner
The Apple Watch Ultra 2-rivaling Amazift T-Rex 3 is on sale for its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Apple deals
Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23
Samsung The Frame TV, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on pink background with big savings text overlay
Samsung's Spring Sale is as good as Black Friday: deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, QLED TVs, and more
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on a red background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
Score the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99 in this week's Samsung sale
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background
This week's best Apple iPhone 16e deals: where to get the latest iPhone for cheap
More about google pixel phones
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing

New Google Pixel 9a leaks tease color options, and satellite connectivity to take on the iPhone 16e
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing

The latest Google Pixel 9a leak may have revealed all the official wallpapers
Divine G looking at his fellow theater group performers in Sing Sing

6 Max movies and shows I’m most excited to watch in March, from A24 horrors to an offbeat Adult Swim animation
See more latest
Most Popular
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on a red background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
Score the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99 in this week's Samsung sale
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine on a purple background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss.
The excellent Breville Barista Express coffee maker is back to its Black Friday price
Amazfit T Rex 3 on future deals banner
The Apple Watch Ultra 2-rivaling Amazift T-Rex 3 is on sale for its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Apple deals
Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23
Samsung The Frame TV, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on pink background with big savings text overlay
Samsung's Spring Sale is as good as Black Friday: deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, QLED TVs, and more
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background
This week's best Apple iPhone 16e deals: where to get the latest iPhone for cheap
Amazon tech deals
There's a huge tech sale at Amazon - OLED TVs, AirPods, and cheap laptops from $9.99
Alienware Aurora R16
The Alienware Aurora with an RTX 5080 is now available but I wouldn't buy it personally, for these reasons
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on purple background with price cut text overlay
Verizon's best iPhone 16 Pro deal is back - get a free phone, iPad, and Apple Watch without a trade
Black Friday TV deals
Massive TV sale at Walmart is live: clearance prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $148