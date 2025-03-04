Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599
Google's latest flagship is an absolute steal at this price
The excellent Google Pixel 9 has just received a fresh price cut at Amazon, bringing the most recent Google flagship down to a record-low price of just $599 (was $799).
With a huge $200 savings, the Pixel 9 is arguably the best bang-for-the-buck phone on the market if you're looking for a premium and powerful device on a budget. Our Google Pixel 9 review praised its gorgeous re-design and useful AI features, as well as its excellent cameras - an area where Google phones still excel.
At $599, today's discount also puts the Google Pixel 9 at exactly the same price as the new Apple iPhone 16e. Apple's new mid-range device features a more powerful chipset but I'd argue the Pixel 9 is still an excellent choice in comparison if you're curious about Android. The Pixel 9's dual-camera array is much more versatile than the iPhone 16e's single lens. I'm also partial to the gorgeous design and notch-less display on the Pixel 9, which looks more modern.
Scroll down for more information or check out this week's best cell phone deals for even more options today.
Google Pixel 9 deal at Amazon
Been holding out for a price cut on the Google Pixel 9? Amazon has just listed its lowest price yet on this excellent flagship. Getting $200 off an unlocked device is an absolute steal considering the Pixel 9 features a powerful chipset, excellent display, and a host of useful new AI features for all types of tasks.
Also worth considering today...
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
If you're looking for an even cheaper device (and a cheap plan), then you could also consider today's excellent deal on the Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile. First up, the carrier is offering an outstanding $400 price cut on the device, bringing it down to just $399 upfront. On top of that, the carrier is also offering a full year of its unlimited data plan for just $180 - which equates to just $15 per month when you average it out. Put together, this is a great value deal - and you don't even need to trade-in to be eligible.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New Google Pixel 9a leaks tease color options, and satellite connectivity to take on the iPhone 16e
The latest Google Pixel 9a leak may have revealed all the official wallpapers