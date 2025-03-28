I’m happy enough with my iPhone 16 Pro, but if I wasn’t, I’d buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 at Amazon right now

Given the sheer number of Apple products I use on a daily basis, there’s no chance I’m ditching my iPhone 16 Pro for one of the best Android phones. But if I did feel so inclined to switch sides, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is the model I’d go for.

Now just $799 (was $999) at Amazon as part of the annual Amazon Spring Sale, Google's 6.3-inch flagship is currently $200 cheaper than Apple's equivalent smartphone and remains arguably the most exciting non-folding device released in the last 12 months. Indeed, the Pixel 9 Pro won TechRadar’s Phone of the Year award for 2024, and I personally called it the best-looking phone of the year due to its tempting synergy of simplicity and style.

Sure, the Pixel 9 Pro isn't the most powerful phone around – for pure performance, you're better off going for the Samsung Galaxy S25, which is also discounted at Amazon right now – but if you're in the market for an iPhone-like Android phone with top-class software and cameras, I can't think of a better choice at the time of writing.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon has discounted the excellent Pixel 9 Pro to just $799 as part of its annual Spring Sale, bringing the phone to just shy of its lowest-ever price (it crashed to $749 earlier this month). That figure refers to the 128GB model, but the retailer is also offering similar savings on the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models. You'll have to act fast to cash in on these discounts, though, since Amazon's sale is due to end at midnight on Sunday, March 31.

As we noted in our Google Pixel 9 Pro review, the phone offers stellar battery life, camera capabilities, display brightness, and a well-rounded software experience – but if you're worried about the Pixel 9 Pro becoming outdated with the inevitable arrival of the Pixel 10 Pro later this year, you needn't be.

Supposedly leaked CAD renders suggest the Google Pixel 10 Pro will look almost identical to its predecessor, and we’re not expecting Google's next flagship to bring any game-changing upgrades to the table. Sure, there’ll likely be a new Tensor G5 chipset and some minor tweaks to the camera array, but if current rumors are anything to go by, you're better off picking up the Pixel 9 Pro for a cut-price today.

