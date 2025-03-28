I’m happy enough with my iPhone 16 Pro, but if I wasn’t, I’d buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 at Amazon right now

Deals
By published

If not for Apple’s walled garden, I’d cash in on this Amazon deal

The Google Pixel 9 Pro on a pink deals background
(Image credit: Google / Future)

Given the sheer number of Apple products I use on a daily basis, there’s no chance I’m ditching my iPhone 16 Pro for one of the best Android phones. But if I did feel so inclined to switch sides, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is the model I’d go for.

Now just $799 (was $999) at Amazon as part of the annual Amazon Spring Sale, Google's 6.3-inch flagship is currently $200 cheaper than Apple's equivalent smartphone and remains arguably the most exciting non-folding device released in the last 12 months. Indeed, the Pixel 9 Pro won TechRadar’s Phone of the Year award for 2024, and I personally called it the best-looking phone of the year due to its tempting synergy of simplicity and style.

Sure, the Pixel 9 Pro isn't the most powerful phone around – for pure performance, you're better off going for the Samsung Galaxy S25, which is also discounted at Amazon right now – but if you're in the market for an iPhone-like Android phone with top-class software and cameras, I can't think of a better choice at the time of writing.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

Today's best Google Pixel Pro deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted the excellent Pixel 9 Pro to just $799 as part of its annual Spring Sale, bringing the phone to just shy of its lowest-ever price (it crashed to $749 earlier this month). That figure refers to the 128GB model, but the retailer is also offering similar savings on the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models. You'll have to act fast to cash in on these discounts, though, since Amazon's sale is due to end at midnight on Sunday, March 31.

View Deal

As we noted in our Google Pixel 9 Pro review, the phone offers stellar battery life, camera capabilities, display brightness, and a well-rounded software experience – but if you're worried about the Pixel 9 Pro becoming outdated with the inevitable arrival of the Pixel 10 Pro later this year, you needn't be.

Supposedly leaked CAD renders suggest the Google Pixel 10 Pro will look almost identical to its predecessor, and we’re not expecting Google's next flagship to bring any game-changing upgrades to the table. Sure, there’ll likely be a new Tensor G5 chipset and some minor tweaks to the camera array, but if current rumors are anything to go by, you're better off picking up the Pixel 9 Pro for a cut-price today.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,199 now $949 at Amazon

Looking for a bigger phone? Amazon has also discounted the 6.8-inch Google Pixel 9 Pro XL by a healthy margin as part of its Spring Sale. This is the biggest and best Pixel phone available right now, and it offers a whole lot of phone for the money. We love the excellent overall performance, the triple rear camera system for taking superior snaps, the 24-hour battery life, and the gorgeous 6.8-inch Super Actua Display.

View Deal
See more Phone Deals
TOPICS
Axel Metz
Axel Metz
Phones Editor

Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.  Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about google pixel phones
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay

Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
Google Pixel 9a being held, from the back

The Google Pixel 9a’s mysterious delay may have just been explained
A close-up of an interent search bar with &#039;http://ww&#039; visible

Thousands of websites have now been hijacked by this devious, and growing, malicious scheme
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Luna controller spring sale
Lots of accessories for my favorite cloud gaming service have received huge discounts in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, and they're perfect for TV or movies too
Amazon Fire TV 4 Series on a blue background
This budget-friendly Amazon Fire TV has dropped to a fantastic low price
Acronis
We will be protecting our data this World Backup Day especially when these deals from Acronis are too good to miss
Carbonite
This World Backup Day secure your valuable data with Carbonite
Image of Lenovo Legion 5i laptop
Don't overspend on an inflated RTX 5000 series GPU: the Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop is $200 off during Amazon's Spring Sale
Apple Mac Mini M4
The powerful Apple Mac mini M4 drops to an unbelievably low-price of $499
Lenovo Legion 5i
It's the best time to buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop since Black Friday - get up to $600 off on massive clearance deals
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 tech deals
I'm an Amazon shopping expert – here are 50+ tech deals I recommend in its Big Spring Sale
The new Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha.
The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro headphones on a cyan background with the words &#039;TechRadar: lowest price&#039; positioned on the left side of the image
I use these excellent Soundcore headphones every day, and at this all-time-low Amazon Spring Sale price, so will my cat